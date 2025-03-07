Audrey Richardson

Staff Writer

The College of Wooster softball team opened its season Sun., March 2, with a doubleheader against the Transylvania University Pioneers. They fell 12-4 in 5 innings in the first game and 4-2 in the second. Transylvania, the reigning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion and the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament team last season, remains a strong program, providing a tough early-season challenge for the Scots. Despite the losses, Wooster took away valuable lessons from the matchups and saw opportunities for growth moving forward.

“While it was tough to take losses on opening day, this gives us a chance to work out the kinks before conference play,” Sarah Lodge ’25 said. “We know what we need to improve on and are ready to make adjustments heading into our next games.”

The Scots came out strong in the first game, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second inning. However, they ran into trouble with a tough defensive inning that allowed Transylvania to take control. The Scots continued to battle, but the gap became too large to overcome.

“We were happy to be outside and finally get our season started,” Julia Jennings ’26 said. “We worked hard this offseason and were excited to showcase that on the field. We started well in the first game but had one bad inning defensively that got away from us.”

Despite the setbacks, Wooster found positives to build on — particularly in their energy and execution of small-ball play. The team showed flashes of potential, with aggressive base running and timely bunts helping to create offensive opportunities.

“Our small-ball and energy were highlights of the weekend,” Lodge said. “We’re a family, and we’re ready to lean on each other to push through tough games. Transylvania is a great team, and to be the best, we have to play the best.”

The Scots rebounded in the second game, delivering a more competitive performance. The defense tightened up, and the offense found more rhythm, keeping the game within reach until the final innings.

“We used the first game as a learning opportunity and came into the second game determined to do better,” Jennings said. “Playing back-to-back games can be tough, especially after a difficult loss, but we were proud of how we responded and played more like ourselves in Game 2.”

While Wooster ultimately fell short, the team remains optimistic as they continue to prepare for the rest of the season –– particularly their upcoming spring break trip to Florida. The Scots see these early-season challenges as stepping stones for improvement.

“We’re ready to build on what we learned and keep improving,” Jennings said. “This weekend showed us what we need to focus on, and we’re excited to keep pushing forward.”

With a determined mindset and a commitment to growth, the Scots are eager to embrace the challenges ahead and make the most of their season.

Wooster will travel to Louisville, Kentucky on March 9 for a doubleheader against the Spalding University Eagles starting at 1 p.m.