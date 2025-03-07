Nemsie Gonzalez

Managing Editor

I know many of you may be startled by the title of this article. I’ve seen so many posts on Yik Yak talking about how Residence Life sucks. I know many of us were upset by the sudden closure of Douglass Hall and some of the other residential spaces, and the recent shut down of many of the houses. However, what many of us fail to realize is that ResLife is not the all-powerful being you think it is. They too are often forced to work under the direction of others.

Take for example the all-gender bathroom issue. The new state law leaves no room for negotiating— fighting against it puts the school in a bad position, especially when you take into consideration how many students benefit from the College’s eligibility for federal funding. Personally, I would not be able to go to the College without help from Pell Grants and federal work study.

While I recognize that many of you are unhappy with the College’s decision to comply early to the new policy, this is a decision made by the College — not ResLife individually. From my work in the Sustainability Office and ResLife I’ve seen how — despite being in charge of their individual departments — departments still respond to President McCall and her cabinet. My goal here is not to shift blame to others, but instead get my peers to recognize that ResLife doesn’t have as much control as you think. McCall has said since the beginning of her reign over this campus that she is committed to improving our residence halls. It was ultimately under her influence that Douglass was originally shut down for renovation. If you recall, the emails regarding its closure came from her.

You may also find it beneficial to recognize just how much work ResLife is doing at all times. Those within the office and in the residence halls are responsible for some of the most important parts of interpersonal life: where you live. The Assistant Directors alone manage interpersonal conflicts between roommates, housing agreements, room changes and temporary housing for emergencies. I know it may sound like I’m simply glazing ResLife because I work there, but they really are navigating so many things, all with input from other offices. They are by no means perfect, but they communicate as well — or as poorly, if you so wish — as any other office.

I understand the frustrations one experiences when an important email goes unanswered, but ResLife is one of the kinder offices I’ve engaged with. John Reynolds, director of residence life, consistently goes out of his way to try and increase the stipends of the Resident Assistants (RAs) so that we are well compensated for the work we do. ResLife overall tries their best to make campus life engaging with the fall festivals and other events put on by RAs, the Spirit weeks, guest bartending at the Underground and essentially having an open door policy for their staff. That being said, they’re at the mercy of the College and its trustees as much as we are in many cases; they’re simply trying to make due like the rest of us.

Additionally, I’d like to say that many of us complain in secret. There’s only so much we can expect when we don’t actually communicate our concerns or our desires. Whether it’s your fear of confrontation or your fear of being annoying, you’re doing a disservice to yourself! I’m not saying blow up the ResLife email, but use your resources. Perhaps, maybe even consider actually talking to your RA or going to their programs if only just to complain. If you want something, consider asking for it, send the reminder email, be annoying. To be cringe is to be free!