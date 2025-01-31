By Audrey Richardson

The College of Wooster men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams secured a triumphant victory against Ohio Northern University this past Saturday, Jan. 25, marking a pivotal moment in their season. The women’s team delivered an impressive performance with a commanding 199.5-195.5 win, while the men’s team fought hard to clinch a close 147-133 victory.

The meet showcased individual success and underscored the teams’ dedication and resilience.

Reflecting on the meet’s intensity, Callum Glover ’26 expressed his excitement. “Everyone was swimming fast,” Glover said. “We had a lot of different people swimming different times. It was a good win. It was a close race — it came down to the last couple of races. It was great to see the guys get out there and really go after it like that.”

A turning point in the meet came during the men’s 200-yard individual medley. Trailing by a slim margin, the Fighting Scots faced immense pressure to deliver a strong performance in this event. Izzy Bellefleur ’25 explained that “[The team] needed a first-place finish to tie the meet, but we exceeded expectations by sweeping the top three spots. That was the moment that shifted the momentum and ultimately secured our victory.” The team’s display of teamwork and focus proved instrumental in the men’s overall success. The individual medley consisted of Will Laymon ’26, Boston Sullivan ’26, Ethan Neuner ’27 and Glover.

The meet also featured a series of outstanding individual performances. On the women’s side, Ollie Bream ’25 earned victories in the 200 free, 100 fly and 200 IM. Hallie Findlan ’25 added to the team’s dominance with wins in the 100 back and 100 free, while Bellefleur excelled in the breaststroke events. For the men, Will Laymon secured dual wins in the 100 back and 200 back, Isaac Shaker ’25 emerged victorious in both the 200 fly and 200 IM and Sullivan claimed first place in the 100 breast.

The Scots attributed their success to several key factors: their training regimen, team camaraderie and dedication. “We have a really strong team dynamic,” said Bream. “Rob [head coach] has developed a training program that works. We train in four-week cycles, and we’ve come to understand how that process impacts our bodies. It’s a system that builds both endurance and speed.”

Glover echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of consistent effort and technical refinement. “There’s a lot of little technical stuff we’ve been working on all year,” Glover said. “But the big thing is everyone showing up every day, putting in the work and striving to go faster. That’s what’s making the difference.”

The dive team took first in the men’s 1-meter and 3-meter dive, crediting Chris Caldwell ’27 with both wins. The women took second and fourth in the 1-meter dive and collected two top 3 finishes in the 3-meter dive thanks to Cady Eakins ’25 and Grace Laymon ’27. “This meet was a fantastic opportunity for both the women’s and men’s dive teams to showcase the hard work and dedication poured into this season,” Laymon said. “Personally, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together as a team, and I’m excited to see us push even further and perform our best at the upcoming conference in a few weeks.”

After the meet, the Scots have shifted their focus to preparing for the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships, set to begin on Feb. 12. The team views this season as a period of growth and exploration, experimenting with new race strategies and relay combinations. Bream was optimistic about the team’s future successes. “We’ve become a more well-rounded team,” Bream said. “Everyone is contributing, and that gives us confidence going into the championships.”

The Scots will take the next week to prepare for their NCAC Championships on Thursday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 15 in Granville, Ohio.