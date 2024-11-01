Julia Garrison

News Editor

Election day is just a weekend away. Here’s what you need to know about voting in the 2024 presidential election.

Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. Students and community members registered in Wayne County can visit the Wayne County Board of Elections Office on the following dates and times:

Nov. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On election day, voters must go to their assigned polling locations from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The College of Wooster’s campus is broken into three separate precincts. If registered to vote in Wayne County, students must use their physical dorm address –– not their mailbox address found in the Mail and Package Center. A list of addresses based on your place of residence across campus can be found on Inside Wooster.

The following polling locations cover the entirety of campus:

Precinct Wooster City 2-B: The polling location for this precinct is St. Mary’s Parish Hall, located on the corner of Beall Avenue, across the street from McDonald’s and Discount Drug Mart. Students can enter through the parking lot entrance.

Precinct Wooster City 2-C: The polling location for this precinct is St. Mary’s Parish Hall, located on the corner of Beall Avenue, across the street from McDonald’s and Discount Drug Mart. Students can enter through the parking lot entrance.

Precinct Wooster City 2-D: The polling location for this precinct is College Hills Retirement Center, located on Portage Road just behind the Big Lots and Save A Lot.