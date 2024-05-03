Thomas Pitney

Sports Editor

When I was deciding on which college to attend, I ultimately chose Wooster because I thought the College offers a uniquely close-knit community of students, faculty and staff. Like any other student, I have gone through my ups and downs while at Wooster. Yet, as I reflect on my time at the College, I can honestly say that I found exactly the kinship I was seeking.

I arrived to Wooster as a nervous first-year student during the peak of COVID-19. Without an orientation and living 600 miles away from my hometown of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, I was worried that I would struggle to find my place on campus. Although I made some friends that year and solidified my academic interests, it was challenging to make meaningful connections over computer screens. At times, I feared that COVID-19 would prevent me from enjoying a true college experience. Nevertheless, I persevered through the year, hoping for light on the other side of the tunnel.

Like many other seniors, my grit paid off in dividends. As restrictions eased, I began to find “my people”: others on campus who had similar passions. Every year, I discovered a new group that greatly enriched my time on campus. I joined the Voice staff during my sophomore year, sharing with others my love for writing. As a junior, I deepened my passion for international relations by participating on the Model United Nations team. This year, I took a leap of faith, deciding to throw shot put and javelin for Wooster’s track and field team.

These experiences have helped shape me into the person that I am today. Thanks to the support of the campus community, my confidence and leadership skills drastically improved. This year, I was grateful to be entrusted to serve as the business manager of the Voice and as Vice President for Model United Nations. These positions not only helped prepare me for life after Wooster, but also gave me the opportunity to meet new people and forge deep, lifelong friendships.

My time at Wooster would be incomplete without the countless friends I have made along the way. Thank you to all the students, faculty and staff who made every day at Wooster exciting, stimulating and unique. As my graduation approaches, my final piece of advice is to jump in and get involved. If you are unsure about whether you would like to join a student organization, do it. If you are debating whether to spend time with a friend, make plans. This community is special and will make your time so much more enjoyable. I know I will miss it once I depart campus in two short weeks.