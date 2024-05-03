Tyler Rak

Editor-in-Chief

Over winter break I was having a chat with a close friend from high school of whom I was always a little jealous of because he got into one of my dream schools: Columbia University. When discussing college, we mentioned having issues with recommenders for applications. He asked what my problem was, and I told him about how hard it was to narrow down who I should ask to be a recommender because I have worked with so many professors in so many ways. He stared in awe, since his problem was the lack of connections he made at Columbia.

I later discovered that friends at other colleges had the same struggle. They talked about inaccessible professors who act as if they are above students, or refuse to speak to students in class or hold office hours. Meanwhile, at Wooster, I have grabbed brunch and coffee with professors, even dog-sitting for a few weeks. Why? Because the Wooster faculty sets us apart from the rest.

Faculty are the reason I chose Wooster. On my first trip to campus, I was in a panic looking for the class I was visiting, asking everyone if they knew where Krain Hall was or if they could point me in the direction of Dr. Kauke. Needless to say, I turned up to this class in pure frenzy thinking the professor was ready to kill me. Instead of doing this, Dr. Matthew Krain — not Dr. Kauke — welcomed me into his class like nothing happened. Back at home, I received a handwritten note from Dr. Greg Shaya, then chair of the history department, apologizing for not chatting with me when I visited and encouraging me to reach out with questions. These were not experiences I had visiting other schools, so I decided Wooster was for me.

Faculty are the reason I stayed at Wooster. Starting college during COVID-19 was challenging enough, but doing so as a first-generation student without a roommate was brutal. My first class was with Dr. Terry Reeder in a tent, and I was terrified. Would I fit in? Would I be able to keep up in class? How does college work? From the first moment, Dr. Reeder made me feel welcome and accepted purely through her own kindness. Next semester, my first upper level, writing intensive course, which came with a whole other string of fears, was an art history course with Dr. John Siewert. In his lectures, Dr. Siewert brought paintings to life, while the writing assignments showed me that I was ready to be a college student.

Faculty are the reason I love Wooster. Picture the whimsy of seeing Dr. Madonna Hettinger catapult herself onto a desk to lead a ballet demonstration in the middle of a history course. Bolster yourself against the onslaught of questions Dr. Erum Haider can ask you in class to push you past your preconceived notions of the world. Learn about the importance of accessible research from Dr. Katie Holt because scholars’ work should not be restricted to specialists. Sit in awe during an 8 a.m. class with Dr. Mark Graham who is somehow able to make you laugh and cry and learn all while helping you on this path we call life. These are just a handful of the amazing people that make up the faculty at Wooster.

In the final days of our college career, I challenge each and every senior to reflect on their experiences and to thank a professor. Does every student love every professor? No, but we should acknowledge we can learn something from everyone, even those we do not love. So many professors pour their hearts and souls into this school while receiving less and less in return. We are one of the hundreds of students they have to teach, help and mentor, in a job that never quits, and sometimes doing this all is impossible. Whether you have formed great connections with faculty or not, I hope that each and every senior can thank those who helped them through this roller coaster we call college. The faculty are the ones that set us apart from every other school. They are the reason I chose Wooster, why I continue to love Wooster and why I will leave this campus with a smile on my face.