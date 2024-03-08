Julia Garrison

News Editor

Wooster alumni and students are circulating a second letter regarding the administration’s lack of response to the Israel-Hamas war and President Anne McCall’s deletion of a campus-wide email sent by faculty on Jan. 30. Opened for signage on March 4, the letter explains that McCall did not address enough of the points laid out in the first open letter (Feb. 9) in her response. The first open letter includes over 600 signatures from students, faculty, staff, alumni and student organizations as of March 4.

The new letter calls for McCall and administrators to “actively respond to [their] statement,” from Feb. 9, and stresses that her reply to the first letter had “no mention of Gaza or Palestine.” The letter pledges to not support the College through any financial means until their demands are “fully acknowledged” and plans are made to support and address them.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the no-donation letter has been signed by over 60 individuals, consisting of former students, alumni and current students.