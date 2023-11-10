Julia Garrison

News Editor

Nuñez is the current Vice

President of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at Wooster



Nuñez’s departure is effective Jan. 2, 2024. Nuñez is the current Vice President of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity and has been active in the role since March 2022. In a statement addressed to the campus community, President Anne McCall outlined Nuñez’s contributions to the College including her efforts to assist the offices of Religious and Spiritual Life, International Student Services, Multicultural Students Affairs and Sexual and Gender Inclusion. Nuñez also developed the Presidential Equity and Excellence Lecture Series and strengthened College connections to the Wooster-Orrville chapter of the NAACP.



Nuñez’s resignation comes a little over a week after President McCall’s inauguration, where masked protestors specifically called administrators and faculty out by name. Administrators mentioned were Nuñez, Dean Ashley Reid and Dean Cliff Bobbitt. The faculty member mentioned on one sign was Assistant Professor of Chemistry Meredith Hope. In her statement, McCall also noted that Nuñez was “saddened by recent events.”