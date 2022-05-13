Seniors Look Back At Their Time at the College

Sam Killebrew

Senior Staff Writer

In the week preceding finals, the College of Wooster Class of 2022 looks ahead to their graduation day. The first class to see the beginning and (likely) the end of higher education’s response to a pandemic, the Voice caught up with some seniors to gauge their feelings as their undergraduate careers come to an end.

The first senior we interviewed, Doug Morris, is a neurobiology major from Atlanta, Georgia. A Posse Scholar, Senior Admissions Intern and Secretary on Scot Council, Doug fits under many student identities here at Wooster.

What are your initial thoughts and feelings as the semester ends?

There is a part of me that is sad to be leaving the friends, faculty and staff with whom I have created such special bonds over the years, but I am also very excited to start a new chapter of my life.

Now that you’ve come to the end, do you think Wooster was the right choice for you?

Wooster was absolutely the best school for me. I have learned to thrive in this environment, and I have learned things both inside and outside of the classroom that I know would not have been possible had I chosen to attend a different school. If I had to do it over again, I would absolutely make the decision to come to Wooster.

What’s the most important thing you’ve gained at Wooster?

The College of Wooster is an incredibly diverse campus. It has allowed me to truly understand and empathize with various perspectives. I believe this is an extremely important quality, especially in today’s climate.

What’s next?

I will be taking some time to shadow doctors in low-resource areas. My travels will take me to Ghana, Tanzania, then Sri Lanka over a six-month period. After returning to the United States, I am hoping to work for the National Cancer Institute while applying to medical schools.

The next senior we caught up with was the Voice’s very own Bijeta Lamichhane, a mathematics and communication studies double major from Kathmandu, Nepal. As International Student Association president, News Editor for the Voice and professional hammocker, Bijeta is leaving Wooster–and a notable presence–behind.

What are your initial thoughts and feelings as the semester ends?

I’m overwhelmed, excited and scared. There is so much that I have learned in the past four years, and I’m very excited to go out there and apply those learnings. But leaving Wooster is going to feel like leaving home, so I am terrified as well, especially because I do not know where I will end up next.

What were the best and worst parts of your Wooster experience?

Best part: The community! My friends as well as the faculty and staff members are exceptional. I’ll miss walking into a random residence hall at 12 a.m. for warmth, only to find some friends chilling in the lounge, and joining the conversations. Also, the beauty of this campus, especially the area behind Galpin where I set up my hammock.

Worst part: There have been times when I have felt like our community is more problem-oriented than solution-driven. But I am thankful to have worked with people who always gave me hope, like my co-editor Sam Boudreau.

What will you be taking away from Wooster?

To listen to people and learn from everybody, and to just try to be more accepting and kind.

The last senior we chose out of a pool of valuable students was Frank Adams, a history and Chinese double major from Brooklyn, New York. Like our other interviewees, Frank was involved in many facets of campus life, such as Woo91, holding several executive roles in En Passant Academy (chess club) and frisbee, among other things.

What’s something you won’t forget about the last four years?

I will never forget the foosball table in Calcei House. I spent so many hours in that room hanging out during house parties and just playing foosball for what felt like all day every day. It’s really all we did for a long time. Jasper, Alison, Mariam and I all got skilled and competitive. We all had distinct playing styles. The most classic matchup was me and Alison vs Jasper and Mariam. To this day Calcei still feels like home.

What’s your most important takeaway from Wooster?

I have become more confident in my ability to learn. By taking a wide range of courses from history and Chinese to beginners drawing, I feel that my range of skills is growing and my aptitude in learning new things has increased.

Looking back, was Wooster the right choice for you?

I do think that Wooster was a good choice for me because I have left with a degree, I’m happy and I’m in a great relationship. It’s impossible to say if that’s because of Wooster, but I’m doing well so that’s all that really matters.

What’s next?

After Wooster I am going on a TREK to Buenos Aires for documentary filmmaking and I hope to get a position in the documentary world after. I am also looking at positions in museums, history research. I’m mostly looking in New York, Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

As students study for exams and prepare to move out of their dorms, our seniors look ahead to the rest of their lives. After completing IS and signing on to opportunities that will utilize their experiences and resources gained at Wooster, the class of 2022 looks ahead at the next chapter of their lives. The Voice wishes them the best of luck.