A Brief Moment Spent Reminiscing on The Last Four Years

Kayla Bertholf

Science Editor

When I started my four years at the College, I did not plan on participating in half of the organizations that I do now. However, my friends have influenced me to try and stick with more than I thought I would. This is one of my favorite things about Wooster, the people. The people at Wooster understand that you are busy yet still hold you to high expectations, all the while encouraging you to try new things and do the best you can. When I graduate and head out into the real world, I will miss the people the most.

I especially did not expect to join the Voice editorial staff during my last year of undergrad, but I am sure glad that I did. Ed Boards are now one of my favorite parts of the week and I look forward to hanging out with the Voice staff. As one of the Science and Environment editors, I get to learn about new topics each week. The BCMB major in me got to talk about pollution in Lake Erie one week and volcanoes the next; it was fantastic. Some of my favorite memories from senior year are laughing at layout on Tuesday nights, and I cannot thank the Voice staff enough for making my senior year great.