Women’s Basketball Fought Hard In Contentious Rematch Against Kenyon

Jonathan Logan

Editor-In-Chief

The Wooster women’s basketball team traveled to Kenyon on Sunday, Feb. 6 for a rematch with the competitive Ladies of Kenyon College. When the two teams last met just two weeks ago, Kenyon suffered a loss at the hands of the Fighting Scots. Pandemic conditions have once again thrown a wrench into the plans of collegiate sports, as this game was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 5. However, the games must go on and on Sunday, they did.

The Fighting Scots fell into hard times following their victory over Kenyon, as they suffered three losses in a row prior to this NCAC matchup in Gambier, Ohio. Wooster got off to a hot start, capping a 10-4 run with a Tamara Turner ’25 jump shot. Unfortunately, Wooster was unable to find the bottom of the net for the last 3:07 in the first quarter, at which point they led by six. Kenyon took advantage, going on a run that allowed the Ladies to take a 17-10 lead going into the second quarter.

Wooster was unable to solve the puzzle of Kenyon’s offense as the Ladies stretched their lead to 23-10 to open the second quarter. At this point, the Scots responded with a Maia Doescher ’25 layup and a Turner-made free throw to give the Scots some life and cut the Kenyon lead to 10 points. However, a Kenyon three-ball stretched the lead to 11 again. Wooster and Kenyon traded baskets from that point on as Kenyon took a 37-21 lead into the second half.

The halftime statistics told the story of the first half, as Wooster shot 20% from the field to Kenyon’s 45%. Wooster came out of the locker room with more wind in their sails than before as they went on a 5-0 run over the first minute of the second half to hint at a comeback. However, Wooster’s highest scoring quarter would not be enough to pose a threat to the Kenyon team, as the Ladies found their touch and the teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter. Coincidentally, both Wooster and Kenyon shot eight for 18 from the field in the third quarter; however Kenyon had 11 trips to the charity strip and converted six free throws, explaining how Kenyon outscored Wooster by five points in the third quarter.

Kenyon was gifted 28 free throws to Wooster’s 12 and this certainly warrants some questions for the officiating crew. Despite Kenyon’s inefficiency from the line, 16 more free throws for the Ladies of Kenyon certainly provided them an advantage. In many other statistical categories, the Scots outshined the Ladies, forcing more turnovers and shooting the ball at a similar clip to the Kenyon team. One is left to wonder what would have been different had the two teams met on neutral turf, unencumbered by what seems to be circumstantial evidence of home cooking in Gambier.

The Scots showed signs of resilience in the fourth quarter as they outscored Kenyon 15-14. Though it did not alter the outcome of the game, Wooster’s fourth-quarter rally is a positive sign for the Scots as they head into their last two weeks of competition. Shooting for both teams stalled, but the Scots managed to show some grit and walk out of Gambier with something to be proud of. The game came to a close with Kenyon reigning victorious by a score of 75-55.

Wooster will look to rebound against a beatable conference foe in the Allegheny Gators, who Wooster defeated by a score of 58-54 in the teams’ first meeting of the season. Then, Wooster will return to Timken Gymnasium for a three-game home stand. Saturday’s game is particularly important as the competition will feature the Wittenberg Tigers traveling to Wooster for the Fighting Scots’ Senior Day.

Come support your Fighting Scots as we honor the graduating Seniors at 12 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 12.