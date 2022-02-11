Bite-Size Sports 2/11/22

Langston Hood

Sports Editor

Winter Olympics Update

The 2022 Winter Olympics, held in Beijing, China, are off to a fast start. The largest highlight for Team USA was Eileen Gu, who won the gold medal in the brand-new freeski big air event. Furthermore, Nathan Chen scored a world record in the short program figure skating event. Although other competitors must still skate, Chen’s performance makes it overwhelmingly likely that he will receive a gold medal in the short program. Meanwhile, Shoma Uno and Yuma Kagiyama stood out in their short programs. With many more events still to come, the Winter Olympics is shaping up to be extremely competitive!

Source: ESPN.com

NBA All-Star Game

The full NBA All-Star rosters were released on Thursday, Feb. 3. The starters in the game from the Eastern Conference are Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young. Meanwhile, the starters from the Western Conference are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. The All-Star Game will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Source: NBA.com

Leona Maguire Wins LPGA Tournament

Italian golfer Leona Maguire captured victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship on Saturday, Feb. 5. Maguire ran away with the title, as her score of -18 was three strokes ahead of second-place Lexi Thompson. On the last day, both Sarah Schmelzel and Xiyu Lin were outstanding, and were able to claw their way to third place and a tie for fourth place respectively. Schmelzel shot -8 in the final round, while Lin shot -9 on the last day.

Source: ESPN.com