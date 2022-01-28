The Last Lap: Two Swimmers Reflect on the Season

Kay Wetmore

Contributing Writer

Robby Beal

Contributing Writer

As the 2021-2022 varsity swim season comes to an end, a reflection on our time spent together as a team is inevitable. Beginning in September, our season sprang fresh into action as we welcomed 24 first-years to the team. Our drive was revitalized as old and new personalities mixed and the team’s depth was bolstered by the first-years. This is evidenced by the women’s team’s 7-0 undefeated dual meet record alongside the men’s 6-1 dual meet record and first place finish at the Wooster Invitational, a feat unaccomplished since 2009. In addition to the teams’ victories this season, Head Coach Rob Harrington became the winningest coach in Wooster Swimming and Diving history this past week.

The strong drive found within our team was clear throughout the time spent both here in Wooster and while in Florida during winter break. As we spent time on the warm and sunny shores of St. Petersburg, we received a refreshing break from the academic pressures. This forced us to dedicate time focusing and honing in on our skills to once again be strong competitors in the water. Not only did we push ourselves in the waters of St. Petersburg, but through this shared experience, we became excited and inspired for the rest of our season. During that time training over winter break, we reminded ourselves of our goals for the rest of the season to continue to be the best team we could possibly be.

Looking ahead, we hope to carry our momentum into a successful conference meet. The four-day event is always jam-packed with fast swims and great races that gets the teams and fans loud. This will be the first time the meet will be held since 2020, so for the first-years and sophomores, this will be their first time to encounter such a great atmosphere. Our conference has some of the most competitive college swimming programs in Division III athletics, which always makes the conference meet a fast event full of national qualifiers. Hopefully some of these national qualifiers will be our teammates. Although it was just announced that spectators are not permitted at the conference meet, we are ready to yet again adapt to these changes and find new ways to enjoy the end of our season. As upperclassmen, we are excited to see the rest of our teammates finally experience a full season and hopefully accomplish all our team goals. It has been a long and eventful season, but we would not choose to spend the time with any other team and are excited to see what the next few weeks hold for us.

The Scots’ next meet will be on Saturday, Jan. 29 against Oberlin College at Timken Natatorium. Come out and support the Scots as they hope to finish their season strong!