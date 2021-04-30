Voice senior editorial staff reflects on experiences

Olivia Proe

What positions have you held?

Chief Copy Editor, Viewpoints Editor, Features Editor.

What was the first article you worked on?

A viewpoint on mental health at Wooster.

The last article you worked on

Advice for underclassmen on I.S.

Favorite article you’ve worked on

Story of the week about improving relationships between the College and the city of Wooster.

Favorite Vice idea

Scot Council apology for releasing the group chat screenshots.

Advice to students or next year’s staff

Write about what interests you or things you’ve noticed on campus that you want to change! Your writing can start important conversations.

Favorite memory of your time on staff

Jenkins, the printer’s funeral.

Holly Engel

What positions have you held?

I was originally a Staff Writer for Features and eventually became an Arts & Entertainment Editor.

What was the first article you worked on?

It was about the Model U.N. team competing in Chicago (way back in November of 2017).

The last article you worked on

A week ago I wrote about virtual Woo-Con.

Favorite article you’ve worked on

There are so many! I really enjoyed writing about non-scary Stephen King books last spring, but I also had fun with my article on “The Day the Music Died” because it called for some rock’n’roll research.

Favorite Vice idea

My first year at Wooster, I remember there was an article about how the Ebert Art building was going to have its name changed to “Bert,” and that it was going to become a giant cube that whispered to people as they walked by, or something like that. The dry humor was great, and it still makes me laugh.

Advice to students or next year’s staff

Don’t eat the ham loaf.

Favorite memory of your time on staff

Again, it’s hard to pick just one, but my most recent favorite memory is the time the power went out. Since there were no windows in the Voice office, we were plunged into pitch-blackness, and Chloe screamed bloody murder.

Laura Haley

What positions have you held?

I have been a Chief Copy Editor since 2018, although I took a brief hiatus to be a News Editor my sophomore year with the best co-editor around, Maggie Dougherty ’21 (no, I’m not biased).

What was the first article you worked on

Party on the Green, 2017. The Mowgli’s came and we had so much fun!

The last article you worked on

The men’s tennis team defeating Kenyon College for the first time since ’99. Roll Scots!

Favorite article you’ve worked on

This is tough. I’ve had the opportunity to write so much during my time and on so many topics. Although I can’t pick just one article, I would say my favorite section to write for is News.

Favorite Vice idea

It’s got to be interviewing the student center door stop. Shoutout to Lark Pinney ’23 for helping make it a reality.

Advice to students or next year’s staff

Enjoy being in a supported space where your creativity is not only welcomed but appreciated. The friendships I’ve made copy editing and formatting until the wee hours are some I’ll never forget.

Favorite memory of your time on staff

Having a full-blown funeral for our beloved printer, Jenkins, when it was their time to pass.

Saeed husain

What positions have you held?

In my first year I served as Chief Copy Editor, and sophomore year I was Sports Editor (fall) and News Editor (spring). This last semester I’ve been Viewpoints Editor.

What was the first article you worked on?

Change of operations in the facilities office, where custodial responsibilities were being removed from program houses.

The last article you worked on

My Viewpoint on how editing language goes against the goal of decolonization.

Favorite article you’ve worked on

Too many! Tough tie between when Wooster announced reaching its campaign goal early, the Patrick Mohorcic interview and field hockey success.

Favorite Vice idea

McGaw Chapel flying back to the Mothership.

Advice to students or next year’s staff

Send emails early!

Favorite memory of your time on staff

Adding ‘Roll Scots!” to every article with Chloe as Sports Editors and regularly singing “Seven Rings” with Sam.

Sam Casey

What positions have you held?

Staff Writer, News Editor, Editor in Chief.

What was the first article you worked on?

“Search to replace wellness counselor begins.”

The last article you worked on

“Golf wraps up regular season at Kenyon College.”

Favorite article you’ve worked on

See a problem, fix a problem viewpoint (both).

Favorite Vice idea

Students protest and replace the entire admin with Julia Zimmer.

Advice to students or next year’s staff

Savor the long nights of editing because when they’re taken away, you realize they were the best nights of your life.

Favorite memory of your time on staff

“Argh, the Daily Record” -Angad, in a pirate voice.

Kate Murphy

What positions have you held?

Being a News Editor this year has been the first position I’ve held on the Voice. I copy edited here and there in past years, and I am so glad I was able to take on a larger role!

What was the first article you worked on?

The first article I wrote this past fall was about I.S.A. and their organization’s plans for this year.

The last article you worked on

I am currently working on an article about the budget allocations for student organizations in the upcoming academic year.

Favorite article you’ve worked on

My favorite article was probably on the Spring Break petition, mostly because I was really hoping it would work out!

Favorite Vice idea

I’ve only written in one Vice edition, and I think my favorite would have to be the ELITE-D3 virus that spread across Wooster athletics.

Advice to students or next year’s staff

Send out emails for your articles early!

Favorite memory of your time on staff

I really loved Tuesdays this year —it was great to be able to do layout in person, and I always looked forward to those nights!

Zoe Covey

What positions have you held?

I started as a contributing writer for News as a freshman, then I was Features Editor for my sophomore year and the first semester of junior year, and now I’m one of the Chief Copy Editors (very debatable as of late).

What was the first article you worked on?

My first article was “Sorority Pi Kappa selects its first diversity chair,” which is funny because I ended up joining Peanuts!

The last article you worked on

My last article was “Knowing your body: iron deficiencies in endurance athletes” for the science section which is a section I never thought I’d write for, but there you are!

Favorite article you’ve worked on

“Remembering McWoo: Wooster’s Mascot Metamorphosis.” I loved reaching out to alumni and learning more about Woo!

Favorite Vice idea

I liked “Merriam-Wooster Dictionary.”

Advice to students or next year’s staff

Yes, making great art like the Voice is a time commitment, so commit that time! I’ve never laughed so hard as I have in the Voice office!

Favorite memory of your time on staff

The time Ellie wanted to change the song but Chloe wanted her to let it play.