Be open to new possibilities

Chloe Burdette

Editor in Chief

As I sit down to write a final viewpoint for the Voice two weeks away from graduation, I couldn’t help but think back on all of the great memories I have from this college, and think of all the things that I have learned from The College of Wooster. Whether that be writing papers all night until the sun came up, attempting time-management with my job and academics (and failing) or just simply trying to stomach whatever Basics was serving at Lowry that night, one significant skill that sticks out from my college career is this: this school taught me to attack anything I set my mind to head-on, with no second thought.

I remember that high school Chloe was afraid of every little opportunity that came her way because of her fear of failure. Anything that required her to get out of her comfort zone — hell no. If she failed, how would she ever survive? The embarrassment! The never-ending shame! She would’ve never recovered, clearly. Things changed, though, as I came to Wooster. I saw college as not only a fresh start in a new town, but a way to improve myself mentally. Although I only moved an hour away from home, Wooster felt like a whole new opportunity to flourish into the person I had hoped I could be. So, I said “yes.” I said “yes” to practically every opportunity that came my way, including to joining a sorority where I met some of my closest friends, to working for the greatest bosses in the athletic department, to joining that a cappella group and, most importantly, to writing that first sports article for a special student-run newspaper.

As I look back throughout my college career, I am so happy I finally said “yes.” Now, it is healthy to say a resounding “no” every once in a while. But when opportunities arise that can change your life? Do not let the fear of failure stop you from writing that article, singing your heart out on a stage, dancing to pop hits in McGaw Chapel and forgetting every move or speaking up in that class. Who truly knows how that experience will shape you? To the underclassmen reading this: don’t let apprehensiveness be your obstacle. I promise, the feeling of being unchained from your fears is so undeniably worth it.

Wooster, I’m out. I will miss you. Thanks for giving me the space to become the truest, most authentic form of myself. *Cue “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day.*