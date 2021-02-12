Songs to jam to when you need to weep

Chloe Burdette

Editor in Chief

For almost a year now, the world has been an anxiety-inducing blunder. To put it lightly, this past year has utterly sucked. This pandemic has been unbearable, and sometimes, staring at the ceiling at 2 a.m. and listening to gut-wrenching songs is the only way to truly cope — regardless of your specific situation. Although it may sound glum, I think it is extremely healthy to have songs to listen to when your life feels like it will only plummet further into the depths of hell.

“Home,” Catie Turner: If you haven’t heard of Catie Turner until now, stop reading this article and look up her Spotify profile. (If you’re an Apple Music user, then I am not sure what to tell you. That is an argument for another time.) Originally seen on American Idol’s 16th season, Turner wowed the audience with her original lyrics and soulful sound. This particular song, “Home,” is about Turner yearning for a long lost love who is halfway across the country. Although it is unclear if her love’s feelings are mutual, Turner refuses to let go of them; her idea of home is in this person’s arms. Talk about a cry fest. Look at these lyrics: “I don’t take spoonfuls of romanticism in my tea / But this is not a love song / it’s my truth I have to speak.” That raw, unfiltered emotion just speaks for itself, and so do the violins that accompany her nearly-perfect vocals.

“i still talk to jesus” (live), LANY: LANY is an alternative band that consists of three men who apparently have the absolute worst luck with love and relationships. “i still talk to jesus” is different because lead singer Paul Klein isn’t singing about a romantic relationship with someone else — he is singing about his tumultuous relationship with himself. Klein grew up in the church, and although his faults make him feel less godly, he still relies on his faith. Now, don’t get me wrong — I am not religious, but you do not have to be religious to understand this song. I think the lyrics convey that you can unapologetically love yourself regardless of what others may think of you. Furthermore, if mistakes are made, you are not a lost cause.

“River,” Sam Smith: Although this song is Christmas-related, it is exquisite all year round. Originally performed and written by the great Joni Mitchell, the song speaks about a romance that deteriorates right before holiday festivities start. The heartbreak is so severe that they sing, “I wish I had a river I could skate away on.” I included the Sam Smith version of this song instead of the Joni Mitchell version because Smith’s incredible range somehow makes the song even more melancholy. It is extremely rare to have a sad Christmas song; yet I appreciate it, as the holidays can be the most difficult time for some. Especially in my case; joy is overrated in this list!

“She’s Always a Woman,” Billy Joel: I wasn’t going to finish this list without including Billy Joel. This song may have more of a personal meaning to me, but I am sure if you delved into the true meaning of the lyrics you might also have to grab some tissues. Joel is undoubtedly in love with this woman, and although her actions may seem overbearing and dominant to others, she is worthy of that power. Take it from these lyrics: “She is frequently kind and she’s suddenly cruel, but she can do as she pleases, she’s nobody’s fool / She can’t be convicted, she’s earned her degree / She’s always a woman to me.” This song screams “empowerment”, and can move even the most heartless to tears.