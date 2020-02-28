Steve Moore finishes last regular season game

Chloe Burdette Managing Editor Saturday, Feb. 23 marked a monumental moment for not just Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Moore, but for the entire College of Wooster community — Moore coached his last regular-season home game in Timken Gymnasium. With a full house of students, community members and Moore’s past players there to watch, the Fight- ing Scots fought hard into overtime (OT) against the DePauw Tigers and lost by a mere point. Nevertheless, the loss did not alter the gratitude served up by fans for Moore and the team after the final buzzer. Going into the game, the Scots knew that this game was historic for Moore, but Moore told the team to treat it like any other home game. “Coach stressed to us not to make that game or day about him,” Keonn Scott ’21 said. “He wanted to make everyone feel that it was their day and that he would be absolutely nothing if it weren’t for the players,” said Scott. From the tip-off to the end of OT, the Tigers and the Scots were neck-and-neck for the entire game. A late three-pointer by DePauw’s Aaron Shank ’21 in the few final seconds of OT silenced the Scots for an 88-87 victory. “We fought till the end, and sometimes, that’s just simply not enough,” Danyon Hempy ’20 said, who scored an astronomical 40. points in the game against DePauw. “DePauw played a very solid game; we just didn’t get it done on the defensive end in that game and it cost us.”

Blake Southerland ’20 agreed, adding that DePauw had more energy towards the end of the game. “We just needed to have the same intensity for the entire game, and we needed to get more stops. Regardless, it was a hard-fought game for both teams.” Moore mentioned the Scots’ struggle with defending the Tigers’ three-point shots as an obstacle. “We played well enough offensively to win the game, especially in the second half,” Moore said. “Our players did a great job coming from behind and getting the game to over- time … However, we struggled all game long in defending the three- point shots of DePauw as they made 18 three-point field goals; including the game-winner with three seconds left.” Upon the completion of the game, a ceremony dedicated to Moore’s illustrious coaching career began with President Sarah Bolton giving thanks to Moore and highlighting his many remarkable moments at the College. Then, eyes were directed to the video board as graduated Fighting Scots basket- ball players thanked Moore for his dedication to the Wooster basket- ball program. Moore was overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of the ceremony.