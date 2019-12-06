Indoor Track and Field looking to Repeat Success

Ben Blotner Contributing Writer The Fighting Scots track and field team has been working hard throughout the fall semester to prepare themselves for the upcoming spring season. “The Fighting Scots are excited heading into the 2020 indoor track and field season,” said Head Coach Dennis Rice. “Both programs are well balanced with excellent potential.” One of the most notable performances of last year’s indoor season included Will McMichael ’22, who placed first in the conference for the 400 m with a time of 50.91. Wooster is going into the season after losing several strong seniors, including national-qualifiers David Westcott ’19 and Carolyn Webster ’19. Westcott was a particular standout in his final season, as he placed third in the steeplechase at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships. On the women’s side, Carolyn Webster ’19, also in her final year, became the first Fighting Scot to win the NCAC heptathlon. Jena Copley ’21, Maya Vasta ’22 and Jordan Den- nis ’19 also placed in the top 10 for the event.

Korri Palmer ’20 is keen on replicating the success from last year. She stated,“This year I think our only goal is to maintain the greatness that we achieved last year. I would love to break another record, because records are meant to be broken.” Sprinter Matt Olszewski ’21 broke down the team’s goals for the season, including how the group will overcome the loss of the past season’s star seniors. “As for goals this season, I know that we lost a lot of valuable seniors that brought a lot of positive energy and character to our team,” he said. “I am looking forward to trying to bring that positive energy myself and encouraging other teammates, especially first years, to bring that energy as well and always put in effort to be the best we can be.” Olszewski has been unable to train with his teammates this fall, as he has spent the semester abroad in Salamanca, Spain. However, he is excited to see his teammates again and to begin the journey of the upcoming season. “Unfortunately, I have not been able to practice with my team, but I can’t wait to get back with my team- mates in January,” Olszewski said. He expressed pride in the team’s accomplishments of the past season and has faith that the Fighting Scots will continue their success.