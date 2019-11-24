College Fails to Support Neurodiversity

A couple weeks after this conversation, I received a vague email with the results of the accomodation hearing. I asked if I could be present for the discussion regarding my accommodation request but I was refused this request. It was a brief email. It read “the Housing/Dietary Accommodation Committee feels that an Emotional Support Animal is not an appropriate accommodation at the present time.” It felt that these people who were only distantly familiar with my situation had decided that they were more qualified to determine the treatment plan than my therapist.

The College claims they value their students’ mental health, but it has never been more apparent that their priorities lie elsewhere. I am not alone in experiencing this apathy and humiliation at the hands of ResLife. For so many students, they are living away from home for the first time and this is the first time they have felt they are in an environment where they can seek treatment for their mental health, or they are deal- ing with a variety of other painful issues that require accommodations. What does it say about the College that students are forced to suffer through an even more stressful situation during some of their most vulnerable times?

Call me crazy, but I don’t think human kindness is too much to ask for, especially for a college that claims to be supportive of its students.