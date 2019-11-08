Board of Trustees’ attendance at student meeting declines

Samuel Casey

News Editor

At an Oct. 30 Student Gov- ernment Association (SGA) meeting, members brought up concerns regarding the num- ber of Trustees present at the previous week’s Student Development meeting, where student organization leaders could speak directly to members of the Board of Trsutees regarding issues facing their groups.

Libbie Main ’20, co-pres- ident of Inter-Greek Coun- cil (IGC) and a speaker at the meeting, was surprised with the number of Trustees pres- ent. “The meeting started off with five Trustees, and one of them left about 30 minutes in,” Main said. “This was (I’m pretty sure) my third meeting, and by far this was the worst attendedmeetingbyTrustees and student organizations.”

Main speculated that part of the problem for both the Trustees and the students could have been the timing of the event.

“Ithinkthatonecontribut- ing factor was the time of the meeting itself, which was not only changed on multiple oc- casions, but it w“as also sched- uled during and at the same time as other meetings for the Trustees … It signals to us that the concerns of students are less important than other issues, when the primary function of the school is to serve students,andthe fundamental purpose of the[Trustees] should be the same,” Main explained.