Board of Trustees’ attendance at student meeting declines

Samuel Casey
News Editor
At an Oct. 30 Student Gov- ernment Association (SGA) meeting, members brought up concerns regarding the num- ber of Trustees present at the previous week’s Student Development meeting, where student organization leaders could speak directly to members of the Board of Trsutees regarding issues facing their groups.
Libbie Main ’20, co-pres- ident of Inter-Greek Coun- cil (IGC) and a speaker at the meeting, was surprised with the number of Trustees pres- ent. “The meeting started off with five Trustees, and one of them left about 30 minutes in,” Main said. “This was (I’m pretty sure) my third meeting, and by far this was the worst attendedmeetingbyTrustees and student organizations.”
Main speculated that part of the problem for both the Trustees and the students could have been the timing of the event.
“Ithinkthatonecontribut- ing factor was the time of the meeting itself, which was not only changed on multiple oc- casions, but it w“as also sched- uled during and at the same time as other meetings for the Trustees … It signals to us that the concerns of students are less important than other issues, when the primary function of the school is to serve students,andthe fundamental purpose of the[Trustees] should be the same,” Main explained.
Regarding the decreasing number of Trustees at the Student Development meeting, SGA President Emilee McCub- bins’20said,“Icansaywith certainty that the number of Trustees we had in the room at this Student Development meeting was about half — if notless—asmanyTrustees aswehadlast[spring]semes- ter or the [fall] semester meet- ing [before that]. We only had five Trustees in the room at this semester’s meeting, two
of whom were not technically members of the committee but hadbeenaskedtositinsothat we had quorum.”
McCubbins felt like five Trustees was “too few,” espe- cially because SGA was only notified the day before about how many would be in attendence.
There were so few because of concerns with timing — the meet- ing was going on at the same time as other committee meetings — and because Trustees had retired.I get that things happen,butitwouldhavebeen nice to have known ahead of time that we would have so few trustees in the room,” McCub- bins stated. She reasoned thatif more Trustees were in the room, it would make the stu- dentspeakersmoreconfident that their concerns were being addressed.
SGA Vice President Nick Shereikis ’20 echoed some of these concerns. “It’s a little disheartening to see the de- cline; though we obviously know very little about their internal machinations and systems, Trustee presence at these meetings is critical,” he said. “It’s how the Board shows students they are heard and re- spected, and how we spread in- formation as well as galvanize real action on any number of issues.”
Jamie Christensen ’96, the chair of the Student Develop- ment Committee, was reached for comment regarding these issues. However, Christensen statedthatChiefofStaffand SecretaryoftheCollegeAn- gela Johnston “is the best per- son to answer questions about Trustee assignment to the Student Development Com- mittee.”
Johnston explained tha there are 10 standing commit- tees for the Board of Trustees, one of which is Student De- velopment. Each spring, the Trustees fill out a survey in- dicating their committee pref- erences and the Board leader- ship makes the final decision, with most Trustees serving on three different committees.
Regarding the decreasing number of Trustees pres- ent at the Student Develop- ment meeting, Johnston noted “there are currently eight open Trustee seats on the Board mainly due to Trustee retirements over the past five years.” Another factor is the addition of a three-hour full-Board meeting on Friday to discuss strategic priorities, which means that often three committee meetings will be scheduled at the same time.
She assured that the con- cerns raised in the Student De- velopment meeting are not just heard and forgotten; in fact, they are shared to the Board of Trustees later during the weekend.
“Every Trustee on the Board has access to the agenda and materials for each standing com- mittee meeting, not just for the committees on which they serve, including Student Developmen
… Also, on Saturday mornings, theBoardclosesoutitson-cam- pus meetings with a session of the Board,” Johnston explained. “During that session, the chair of each standing committee pro- vides a report to the full Board on the discussions in the respective committee meetings. The Trustee chair of the Student Development Committee always reports to the full-Board about the committee’s meeting with students, including the issues raised and shared concerns of Trustees.”
Giving a hypothetical ex- ample, Johnston added, “As for having fewer Trustees present than in the past, lower Trustee attendance at the Finance Com- mittee, for example, does not mean that trustees have a ‘lack of interest in helping’ with the College’s financial stability. What it simply means is that the demands for the time of the Trustees while they are on campus exceeds the time that we have available to schedule.”
Regardless, McCubbins stat- ed there is not much SGA can do about the situation. “We don’t pick the Trustees in the room; we simply host the ones who are told to go,” McCubbins said. “The people who need to be held accountable here are the Trustees to ensure the commit- tee is a fully-formed one … I don’t think it’s an end-all situ- ation — five is certainly better than zero — but it could be im- proved.”