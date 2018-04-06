The Voice selects senior editors for 2018-19

The Wooster Voice has selected Coral Ciupak ’19, Mackenzie Clark ’19 and Waverly Hart ’20 as its senior editorial staff for the 2018-19 school year. Ciupak and Clark will become the editors in chief, while Hart will become managing editor.

All three have served previously on the Voice’s editorial staff — this year, Ciupak has been a Viewpoints editor, Clark has served as the managing editor and Hart has been a News editor.

“I’m honored to have been selected to be one of the editors in chief for the 2018-19 school year,” Clark said. “This will be my third year being an editor for the Voice and I’m excited to continue working with the Voice staff.”

“I’m both excited and honored to serve as managing editor of the Voice,” Hart said. “I can’t wait to work with the editors in chief to bring you an informative, quality weekly newspaper.”

With their experience, the senior editors discussed their plans for the newspaper next year.

“My personal goals for the Voice next year are to further increase the representation of the many diverse voices of our community and to continue creating and contributing to meaningful conversations throughout each section of the newspaper,” Clark said.

“I want to encourage all students, faculty and staff to reach out to me if they have any thoughts about content, an interest in writing or a concern that needs to be addressed,” Hart said.

This semester, Ciupak, Clark and Hart will oversee the selection of next year’s Voice staff, including section editors, writers and photographers. Applications will be open to the entire student body and are expected to be available soon.