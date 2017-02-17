Tennis team faces tough competition

Jack Gilio

Contributing Writer

The Fighting Scots women’s tennis team began their season against Otterbein University last Saturday. The matches were tight, but, unfortunately, the Scots ended up losing 7-2. In singles, the number two and six spots — Joy Li ’20 and Shannon Sertz ’20, both earned a win. Li defeated her opponent in a tight match, 7-5, 6-4. Sertz came in clutch and won her third set tiebreaker 10-6.

The doubles side featured three action packed matches, all coming down to one to two games as the decider. Otterbein claimed all three wins. The top doubles tandem of Rachel Mole ’17 and Morgan Wagers ’18 fought hard but ended up losing by just a mere two games. At the second doubles, Elizabeth Brewington ’17 and Li fell by two games as well. Sertz and Bonnie Salmeron ’18, the third pair, lost 9-7.

Although the opener didn’t fall their way, Salmeron and the Scots are confident for the upcoming matches.

“We are all really excited for the season and are looking to finish higher than we have in the past two seasons,” Salmeron said. “We might have lost our first match but it was so even that a few games were really the deciding factor, and that has made us very optimistic about the season.”

In addition, Salmeron noted the team is forging a new, bright chemistry.

“Team chemistry was definitely affected by the loss of three people but we are a hearty bunch for sure, and we have gotten really close, and it shows when we play matches,” said Salmeron.

On Feb. 25 the Scots head to Indiana, as they take on Centre College and DePauw University.