In the most recent edition of this newspaper, published on Nov. 18, a viewpoint was offered with the goal of “Illuminating a ‘deplorable’ perspective.” This piece of writing gathered quite a bit of attention and seemed to satisfy the writer’s “life affirming” goal of attacking “politically correct liberalism.” If you happen to be one of […]
I sincerely hope that the opinion piece titled “Illuminating a ‘deplorable’ perspective” (Nov. 18, 2016) does not represent the sentiment of conservative students at The College of Wooster. Speaking for myself, I distinguish Wooster’s conservative students from the xenophobes, misogynists, racists, anti-Semites and homophobes who also voted for President-elect Trump and who do not in […]
A third Title IX investigation has been opened by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights Mariah Joyce Editor in Chief The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) has opened a third Title IX investigation at The College of Wooster. The complainants received official confirmation that their case had been accepted and […]
Katie Cameron A & E Editor This Sunday, three faculty members at The College of Wooster are proud to present “Flights of Fancy,” a concert in Gault Recital Hall at the Scheide Music Center. Carrie Culver, a soprano, Hild Peerson, a clarinet player, and Brian Dykstra will perform multiple pieces in various combinations. Peerson is […]
Brandon Bell Contributing Writer Next semester, Jeff Roche of the history department will teach a seminar focusing on the politics of Donald Trump and the history of the electorate that supported him. The course, “The Creation of Trump’s America,” draws inspiration from a mock syllabus that 100 historians developed online in June. The syllabus, known […]
Even though for many categories, 2016 was the worst year possible, it still had a lot of highlights in the Arts & Entertainment field. Here is a top list created by the editors of the Voice depicting some of our favorite movies, TV series, albums and books this past year. Feel free to check them […]
Harry Todd Contributing Writer Let’s just get this out of the way: Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins, is nothing short of stunning; an achievement on both aesthetic and emotional levels. It is one of the strongest films of the year. The film follows the story of Chiron, whose nicknames provide titles for the film’s three […]
Waverly Hart Contributing Writer Last Friday, a group of 50 or so students gathered in the Underground (UG) to listen to a rap concert featuring the artist Milo. It was hard to tell which of the concert-attendees showed up because they were actual fans of the artist, and which were just there expecting to hear […]
One of TV’s most underrated shows — unless you’re a member of the women’s cross country team, in which case you discuss this show constantly while running excessively long distances — is the CW’s Jane the Virgin. The basic concept of the show centers Jane Villanueva (played by the stunning Gina Rodriguez, whose facial expressions […]
Robert Dinkins, Jr. A&E Editor Zines, (not “Zenes”) are small independent magazines usually created by one person. They generally have a central message that the creator conveys. The messages range from anything like their personal life to international issues. Zines are a very effective way to get a specific message to a group of people […]
Daniel Sweat Features Editor With finals just around the corner, you’re probably wondering how you’re going to survive. By now, you’re spending significantly more time at the library than during those carefree days at the beginning of the semester. But just because the crushing pressure of academia is slowly closing around you and all your […]
