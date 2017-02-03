Oscar Bautista Contributing Writer The College will begin renovations on Babcock and Bornhuetter Halls during the summer by adding air conditioning systems to both halls. This is part of long-term construction projects that the College will undertake in the coming years. After much debate, it has been decided that there will be no additional tuition […]
One fraternity and three sororities have been temporarily suspended after allegations of hazing Mackenzie Clark News Editor Four Greek groups including the fraternity Xi Chi Psi and the sororities Alpha Gamma Phi, Zeta Phi Gamma and Delta Phi Alpha, have been temporarily suspended pending investigation by the administration. These suspensions are a result of allegations […]
Jared Berg Editor In Chief Portlandia, the critically acclaimed yet perpetually commercially underrated sketch comedy series from IFC, recently debuted its seventh season. While only four of ten episodes have aired, the sampling is more than enough to say that the seventh season stays true to its predecessors, even if the jokes do not come […]
President Donald Trump fired Sally Yates from her position of acting attorney general on Jan. 30. Her dismissal comes after she told the Justice Department not to defend the anti-immigration executive order. She had also noted in her statement that she believed the order barring Muslims from entering the U.S. was illegal. There are multiple […]
Sally Kershner Features Editor The College of Wooster’s improvisational comedy group Don’t Throw Shoes (DTS) competed at the College Improv Tournament on Jan. 28 in Columbus, Oh. Returning to the stage this school year, DTS competed once again against other improv troupes from the lower Midwest, as well as schools such as Vanderbilt University and […]
Posted on 03 February 2017.
Thus far, Donald Trump’s presidency has remained a controversial topic of interest. In the first 10 days as President of the United States, he has signed 15 executive actions, hoping to fulfill his earlier stated campaign promises while effectively undoing work that former President Barack Obama had worked his full two terms to enact. It […]
Posted in Viewpoints0 Comments
Posted on 03 February 2017.
Tweeter-in-Chief Donald Trump’s presidential executive order banning anyone from seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days and refugees from anywhere in the world for 120 days was signed last Friday. It is the first concrete policy of the new administration’s anti-Muslim stance and a truly horrendous infringement on human rights. Let’s ignore the fact that […]
Posted in Viewpoints0 Comments
Posted on 03 February 2017.
President Donald Trump fired Sally Yates from her position of acting attorney general on Jan. 30. Her dismissal comes after she told the Justice Department not to defend the anti-immigration executive order. She had also noted in her statement that she believed the order barring Muslims from entering the U.S. was illegal. There are multiple […]
Posted in Online Only, Viewpoints0 Comments
Posted on 03 February 2017.
On Sunday, the culmination of America’s most popular sport’s season will take place: the Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons will play in their second ever Super Bowl, losing their only other one to the Denver Broncos in 1998. Now, with one of the NFL’s best offenses, Matt Ryan and part-human, part-football playing alien Julio Jones […]
Posted in Sports0 Comments
Posted on 03 February 2017.
Anna Hartig Contributing Writer The Fighting Scots’ track and field team hosted another notable meet last weekend, on Jan. 28. The invitational highlighted seven first-place wins across the board, along with a record breaking performance from Jordan Dennis ’19. Dennis set a new school record with a 9.22 race in the 60-meter hurdle, 0.32 seconds […]
Posted in Sports0 Comments
Posted on 03 February 2017.
Ashley Ferguson Contributing Writer The motto is “We before Me,” and this season, The College of Wooster women’s basketball team has been pushing hard to live up to that motto. Deeply focused on overall team cohesion, the Scots have improved steadily throughout the winter months.The team looks to hold their own within the conference in […]
Posted in Sports0 Comments
Social Media