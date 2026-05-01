Gianna Hayes

Chief News Editor

After receiving a tip earlier this month that professors in the environmental studies departments would be leaving the College, the Voice reached out to Matt Mariola, associate professor of environmental studies, who was not one of the professors rumored to be leaving. Mariola confirmed that Carlo Moreno, associate professor of environmental studies and department chair, has accepted a position as a research ecologist at the Holden Arboretum near Cleveland. He also dispelled the rumor that Erum Haider, assistant professor of political science, environmental studies and South Asian studies, will be leaving the College. Instead, Haider will be taking maternity leave in the fall.

Moreno shared that he is most excited about “the opportunity to join the research team at Holden Forests & Gardens in their newly created Urban Ecology position. This role allows me to return to my outreach and extension roots, working closely with community organizations in Cleveland to design, develop, and sustain urban greenspaces through community-based research and urban design.”

Moreno’s current advising meetings, Independent Study (I.S.) oral exams and classes have gone remote, as he is currently taking a personal leave of absence. Co-taught with Mariola, his junior I.S. class has been split into cohort meetings at this point in the semester with virtual small-group meetings for Moreno’s sections. Intro to Environmental Studies (ENVS-10100) is also co-taught with Mariola, and Moreno’s class meetings have been moved online while teaching the same material.

As the current chair is outgoing, and Mariola and Haider will be on leave in the fall, environmental studies will be chaired by Susan Clayton, Whitmore-Williams professor of psychology, who specializes in “conservation psycholog[y]” and has taught classes such as Environmental Psychology (PSYC-22500) in previous years.

Mariola highlighted the fact that though there will be no professors who are technically in the environmental studies department, the department will be bringing in an adjunct faculty member to teach a class next semester. He also noted that many environmental studies classes have been crosslisted with other departments such as philosophy and sociology. Additionally, senior environmental studies majors will be advised by professors in departments that may overlap with their I.S. topic.

“Environmental studies has actually adopted a model for several years now of our seniors being advised outside the department when it’s more fitting,” Mariola explained. “We’ve been open to and active in seeking out the best advising fit for our seniors and not necessarily assuming that they must be advised within the department.”

Some students have raised concerns about the way the changes have been relayed, especially for rising seniors embarking on senior I.S. “As a rising senior, this transition has been stressful, especially since there has been a lack of communication to the majors,” Sara Moore ’27, an environmental studies and urban studies double major stated. “I am in a good position to do my I.S. as a double major, but I am unsure how people who are solely ENVS majors will adapt to working with someone outside the department. I am happy for Moreno, but I would have appreciated not being blind-sided by the changes.”

Mariola spoke to the potential for hiring someone to fill Moreno’s position. “I think that any time a department’s looking to hire a tenure track faculty member, in the past, you could kind of count on it happening if the numbers warranted it,” Mariola said. “But given the financial position of the College right now, that’s become less of an automatic.” The department will be putting in a request to fill the position, particularly a trained natural scientist, as Mariola and Haider are both social scientists by training.

When asked about his parting sentiments, Moreno commented that “When I reflect on who I was when I first arrived and who I am today, I’m struck by how much I’ve grown, which is largely because of the people in this community. My students, in particular, have been a constant source of inspiration and light. Their curiosity, resilience, and spirit have left a lasting mark on me. I will always carry with me the memories, relationships, and lessons that made Wooster such a special place. It’s the people who define it, and I’m incredibly thankful to have been a part of that.” He encouraged students interested in experiential learning in urban ecology to reach out and for students to stay in touch.