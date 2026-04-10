Sarah Buchholtz

Features Editor

On Saturday, April 4, Wooster Activities Crew (WAC) hosted its annual Goat Yoga event from 1–4 p.m. on the Lowry Center Patio. The event featured four young goats from Valley Exotics, a business based in Eaton, Ohio, and invited students to participate in yoga while spending time outdoors.

With high temperatures and sunny weather throughout the afternoon, students gathered on the patio with yoga mats and sat with friends as the goats wandered through the space. Some participants followed the yoga movements while others interacted with the goats or observed from nearby seating areas. The open layout of the patio allowed students to spread out while remaining engaged with the activities.

Lana Giancola Sevel led yoga sessions from 1–3 p.m., giving students the opportunity to follow structured poses while the goats walked among them, occasionally cuddling with participants. During this portion of the event, attendees moved through poses on their mats while pausing to interact with the goats. Ava Stenger ’28, a member of WAC, said her favorite part was cuddling with the goats. “One of the goats [came up to me] and went limp in my arms; it was so cute. [The goats] are just so friendly … and I am so happy we were able to have this event outside … it is so beautiful out.” The last hour of the event, from 3–4 p.m., was reserved for attendees to spend time freely interacting with the animals.

“I decided to come to goat yoga because I love two things: goats and yoga,” said Oscar Hovenweep ’28. “I think yoga is a very healthy activity, and I think this is a great way to just take a break from studying. [This activity] was a good way to just relax and hang out with some goats and with friends.”

Students approached the event in different ways, with some focusing on their yoga poses while others remained seated nearby, observing or waiting for time with the goats. “[WAC] does events like these for the students to do different things at once,” Stenger added. Throughout the afternoon, attendees rotated between participating in yoga and stepping aside to talk with friends or watch others interact with the animals.

Stenger talked about how events such as Goat Yoga provide opportunities for students to interact with one another in new settings. “I feel like [events like these] bring more people together. You get to bond with people you don’t normally bond with just because you have this cute goat in front of you,” she said.

The event also reflected how students view campus activities as opportunities for shared experiences. “What makes [our community] special is bringing people together and having cool, unique opportunities that’s in line with the school’s values,” said Hovenweep. “I think goat yoga is a perfect example of that as it brings people together under some shared, common, fun activity.”

The goats were provided by Valley Exotics, which has collaborated with WAC for several years. Dianna Beneke and her husband, Jamie Beneke, own a farm in Eaton where they raise goats like the ones brought for goat yoga. Beneke described her experience working with students during the event. “It’s really fun to watch everyone just calm down, relax and smile and enjoy the goats,” she said. “I just enjoy seeing a group of students that didn’t necessarily know each other, together.”

For many participants, interacting with the animals remained a central part of the experience. “I would say getting to hold the cute goats, cute little baby goats, that would definitely be my highlight,” Hovenweep added.

During the final hour of the event, students gathered around the patio holding goats, taking photos and talking with friends. As the afternoon came to a close, the goats continued moving between groups of students, getting their pictures taken and occasionally bleating at people walking by.

For more information on WAC, check out their Instagram @wacwooster.