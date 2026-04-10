Semir Jackson

A&E Editor

On Dec. 28, 2025, the globally renowned anime series “One Piece” ended its Egghead Arc at episode 1,155. It was then announced that the “One Piece” anime would be taking an almost 4-month production hiatus to prepare for the upcoming arc, Elbaph. Fans did not take kindly to this information until learning that “One Piece” would be operating on a new seasonal release schedule, which it has not done since its original television release in 1999.

For over 26 years, “One Piece” has aired weekly, releasing nearly 50 episodes a year. Following the hiatus from December 2025 to April 2026, “One Piece” will release up to 26 episodes a year, following the traditional seasonal anime schedule. While “One Piece” is a beloved and increasingly popular series, it is not without its faults. Due to its weekly airing schedule, it could not fully avoid filler episodes, tedious recaps and pacing inconsistencies. However, this change brings a more accurate 1-to-1 manga-anime adaptation, better pacing and even new sound design.

During the hiatus,a new, remade version of the story called “The One Piece” received some news. Produced by WIT Studio, the same studio that animated the popular series “Attack on Titan,” “The One Piece” revisits the story with improved animation, accurate manga representation and zero filler content. Also, during the hiatus, season 2 of the live-action adaptation of One Piece was released on Netflix. Season 2 covers the events of the Loguetown Arc, Reverse Mountain Arc, Whisky Peak Arc, Little Garden Arc and Drum Island Arc. This season brings beloved characters like Tony Tony Chopper and Nefertari Vivi to the series, along with villains like Baroque Works and Wapol.

The Elbaph Arc itself is expected to follow this new structure, reportedly spanning around 26 episodes split into two separate courses, or seasonal blocks. This format aligns the anime more closely with the pacing of the manga, allowing for a near one-to-one adaptation of chapters and reducing the need for filler content, a long-standing criticism of the series. “The anime is based on the manga, and historically, 11-12 episodes would encompass 4-5 volumes of the manga,” Toei adds.

These changes carry major implications for the future of the anime. Creatively, the slower schedule is expected to improve animation quality, storytelling depth and overall production consistency. By giving animators more work time per episode, Toei Animation aims to elevate the visual standard and better capture the scale of Oda’s increasingly complex narrative. “Going forward, under the two-course structure, new episodes will incorporate more content, tempo and pacing of the manga while continuing to leverage the unique storytelling that is only possible with animation.”

However, the transition is not without some trade-offs. Fans accustomed to uninterrupted weekly episodes may find the reduced output frustrating, particularly as the series approaches its final saga. Fewer episodes per year could extend the anime’s total runtime, delaying the adaptation of key moments in the original manga. At the same time, the seasonal model reflects a broader industry trend, bringing One Piece in line with the practices of modern anime production. Ultimately, the 2026 hiatus and subsequent changes mark a turning point for the series. As One Piece enters the Elbaph Arc and moves closer to its conclusion, the series is evolving from a relentless weekly staple into a more carefully paced, high-quality production—signaling a new era for one of anime’s most enduring franchises.