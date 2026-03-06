Nicholas Schade

Sports Editor

Everyone needs a hobby to help relieve stress. Whether it is a club, sports team or volunteer work, participating in an activity outside of work or classes is crucial for living a balanced and satisfying life. For me, that activity has always been running. Since age 6, I have always been a member of a running group, and today, I compete in both cross country and track and field for the College. Through my years of experience, running has taught me invaluable skills in time management and perseverance; it has significantly enriched my emotional wellbeing and I believe that everyone (who is physically able to) should pick up running at least once in their life.

When I talk to non-runners about my sport, it usually elicits the same common responses: “I wish I was good at running,” or “running is so hard,” amongst other objections about the time and energy-consuming nature of the sport. While getting into running is admittedly difficult at first, I believe that overcoming its challenges is a quicker and less arduous process than most imagine. When first picking up running, especially if you have few other physical activities in your daily life, it is important to start with shorter distances. While professional runners complete over 100 miles a week to train for their races, a feat which may seem especially daunting to those simply trying out the sport for exercise, there is no shame in starting with a smaller base run of a mile or less. Completing short distances will enable you to build up your endurance over time, and eventually take on longer runs — although it is also important not to attempt distances drastically longer than the threshold you are currently at. The key to improving at running is consistency, and even upon completing weekly runs of a single mile or two you will start to feel its positive health benefits.

I would also like to address the notion that to run, one must be “good” at it from the start, otherwise the activity is a waste of time. Running, like all sports, spans a variety of different skill levels ranging from casual participants to Olympic athletes. As an athlete at the Division III level, I have met runners whose mileage and personal bests far exceed mine, as well as runners whose times are far below mine. As athletes, however, we are all united by our persistence in striving for better performances and in our commitment to daily training. Running, for me, has always been about self-improvement. Even if you do not wish to compete in any races, if you can feel a difference in your endurance or other elements of your training, then you are moving in the right direction. Improvement may come gradually and incrementally, but the feeling of cutting down your times in practice and races, or the sudden realization that you are completing the same routes with less strain on your body, will make your training worth it. Beyond racing or increasing your mileage, running offers practical benefits in your daily life. As a form of exercise, it is excellent for staying in shape, and even for cross-training for other sports like soccer.

You may have also heard of the term “runner’s high,” which refers to the soothing, euphoric feeling produced during and after strenuous runs. While not all runs may produce this effect, you can still expect to feel calmer and more focused after completing a practice. In my personal experience, running has been crucial to my ability to cope with piling assignments and approaching deadlines, and I often feel more confident approaching my workload upon finishing an especially painful workout. Furthermore, giving yourself a goal to work towards outside of academics grants a sense of accomplishment and a feeling of well-roundedness that cannot be beat.

I understand that I am biased towards running over other activities, given how long it has been a part of my life. However, I believe that it can hold rewards for anyone willing to commit some of their free time. Running has made me a more successful and happy person, and I hope that those who choose to pick it up for fun or for competition will find the same fulfillment.