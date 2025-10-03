Willow Rodriguez and Semir Jackson

A&E Editors

Last Saturday, Sept. 27, the Goliard Literary Magazine hosted their music event, Covers, in the Underground (UG). Covers, which spotlights student bands and solo acts, was open to students to watch and support their peers. Students could also sign up for the event, performing their favorite songs that align with the night’s theme: “dad rock” — rock music that nods to older generations with nostalgic flair. The show was emceed by Goliard President Emma Zhanat Anderson ’26.

“I genuinely feel so honored to run events where people get to do this stuff on campus,” Anderson said. “We strive to create a community of people who want to perform music and create art in a way that’s low-stakes and really accessible. We would be nothing without our community.”

The night opened with a performance by duo Anderson and Isaac Borus ’26, performing as All Work and No Play Makes Jack a Dull Boy. Their rendition of Bob Dylan’s 1989 hit “All Along the Watchtower” featured Anderson’s airy, haunting vocals layered over Borus’ delicate guitar fingerpicking. The set built into a soft crescendo before drifting away like a breeze.

Next up was Nate James, a duo made up of James Marquis ’28 on vocals and Nate Hanson ’28 on guitar. The pair delivered a smooth version of “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King, with Marquis riffing soulfully while Hanson provided steady chords and rhythmic guitar percussion.

Anderson then introduced The Suits, a full jazz ensemble featuring tenor and baritone saxophones, trumpet, electric guitar, bass and drums. Their set kicked off with “Cissy Strut” by The Meters, giving each member a moment for a solo. Drummer Henry Mattison ’27 transitioned directly into their next piece, “Top Floor Bottom Buzzer” by Morphine. This number stood out with Emma McKone’s ’26 edgy bassline, Micah Bish’s ’28 striking guitar riffs and low vocals from Andrew Fischer ’26. The audience swayed along as saxophonists Martin Zwergel ’26 and Grant Mentzer ’28 added rich harmonies.”My favorite was ‘Top Floor Bottom Buzzer’ by Morphine,” said Dylan Stafford ’28, a member of Bluegrass Jam.

The final act of the night was Bluegrass Jam, a collective of students playing on everything, from acoustic guitar and banjo to spoons and recorders. They opened with “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty, followed by a folksy, string-heavy rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The night closed with Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” featuring bright vocals and a standout moment from Stuart Franklin ’26, who imitated a train whistle using recorders. The crowd clapped and danced along to the upbeat finish.

Audience members responded positively to the eclectic showcase.“It was all the dad rock I expected and more,” said Juno Ryan ’26. Gustav Bourdon ’26 added that “it was really bloody good.”

The performers were equally enthusiastic. “I really like the diversity of the bands,” said Katie Koeppl ’26. “There are bigger ones like Bluegrass and The Suits, but then also duets … it’s very nice to perform on stage with friends and loved ones.”

Anderson, reflecting on the night, added, “It makes me so emotional, as a senior who’s been with this organization for four years now, to get to continue this. I’m so grateful for all of the people we have. It means so much.”

The next Covers event will be Spooky Covers held in the UG on Friday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m.Those who have any questions about Covers or the Goliard Literary Magazine can email Emma Zhanat Anderson at eanderson26@wooster.edu.