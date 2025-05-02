Maddie Moran

Sports Editor

On Sunday, April 27, the Fighting Scots bested the Bethany College Bison for Wooster’s senior day game after splitting a doubleheader against Wabash the day before. The Scots were recently recognized for their 13-game win streak after a tough start to the season. Two more wins from Tuesday’s doubleheader puts them at 11-3 in conference play and 22-14 overall, giving the Scots possession of second place in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) behind Denison.

Wooster’s starting pitcher Thomas Gfell ’25 started the Scots off strong with 3 quick outs in the first inning, gaining momentum for the team to take into their batting. Nick Pett ’25 was walked to first and advanced to third from a single from Ryan Kramer ’26. Pett was batted in by Leo Widtmann ’25, starting the game off strong, 1-0. Some more senior action was made in this first inning at the plate with a walk for Alex Gerdenich ’25 and a single to center field for Ben Carroll ’25.

“It was an amazing day with my senior teammates,” Gfell said. “Getting my first career start on the mound and getting the win as a team was awesome. I’ll be friends with these guys for life.”

In the third inning, the Bison hit their stride, putting the Scots down 2-1 and extending their lead to 3-1 in the fourth. The Scots were able to level out in the fifth with pitcher Tahj Orona ’26 battling Bison batters for 3 consecutive outs. Gerdenich and Kramer kept the hits coming, but this effort wasn’t enough to put runs on the board yet.

Ben Tarpey ’27 brought the same energy as the preceding pitchers, giving the Bison no chances to score in the sixth inning. The Fighting Scots had found their rhythm this inning, with some help from the Bethany pitcher. Nathaniel Huxtable ’26 and Pett were walked, with Huxtable making his way around the bases by stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch.

The Bison decided to lose their pitcher to help their efforts, but this was all in vain as Kramer smacked a double down the right field line, batting in both Huxtable and Pett. Widtmann followed this up by singling to right, advancing to second due to an error by the right fielder. This batted in Kramer to give the Scots the lead for the first time since the third inning, 4-3.

“It was a special and emotional day,” Pett said. “It will be a day I remember forever.”

The Scots’ momentum stayed strong through the seventh inning — with a double from Luke Rizzo ’28 and a triple from Huxtable that brought Rizzo home — bringing the score to 5-3. The eighth posed an intense inning with Max Snyder ’28 in to pitch for Wooster. After battling with 6 batters, Snyder was replaced by Gerdenich, who came into the game with 2 outs and bases loaded. Gerdenich struck out the last Bethany batter of the inning with a full count, keeping the Bison at bay. He continued this performance with 3 consecutive outs in the ninth to end the game, 5-4.

“It is always great to get a win on senior day,” Gerdenich said. “But more importantly, to keep positive momentum going forward into the final stretch of the schedule.”

The Scots will head to Gambier on Saturday, May 3, for a doubleheader against Kenyon College. They will host Westminster College on Sunday, May 4, to finish out the regular season. Go Scots!