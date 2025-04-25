Julia Garrison
News Editor
- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in southeast Ohio on Tuesday, April 22, according to the United States Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center. According to citizen input, the earthquake was felt in Sarahsville and Cumberland, stretching as far as South Zanesville.
- Cleveland’s own Onya Nurve won the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday, April 18. She was the only queen on this season of Drag Race to accrue four main challenge wins. Prior to being on Drag Race, she won the title of Mx. Zephyr at Zephyr Drag Takeover in Kent, Ohio, beating out Monica Mod, another drag queen local to the Cleveland scene. Onya Nurve is the first queen from Ohio to win RuPaul’s Drag Race.
- The University of Toledo will stop offering nine undergraduate majors — due to both the University’s own internal review of their academic programs and due to the implementation of Ohio Senate Bill 1 — which will restrict the way that public institutions in Ohio can interact with diversity and inclusion efforts. The following majors will be on the chopping block in compliance with Senate Bill 1, with these programs only available as a minor for students: Africana studies, Asian studies, data analytics, disability studies, middle east studies, philosophy, religious studies, Spanish and women’s & gender studies. Other programs were listed for suspension in accordance with findings from the provost’s office.
- A petition has been circulating from Youngstown State University’s chapter of the Ohio Education Association throughout higher education institutions to propose a state referendum to Senate Bill 1. The petition — which received over 1,000 signatures as of April 21 — was submitted to the Secretary of State and the Attorney General. If rejected, the group intends to revise and resubmit the petition. If approved, the petition will have more time to accrue 250,000 signatures.