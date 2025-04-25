Wyn Caudle

A&E Editor

The College of Wooster has recently inaugurated an additional pathway to its seven career-building groups — the Musical Theatre pathway. This pathway has four different tracks, allowing students to focus on different aspects of the stage. The four tracks include instrumental, vocal/acting, production & design and administration. Each of these areas mirrors an aspect of performance, whether that is front-facing performance or the back and off-stage groups that work to put a show together.

This pathway’s advisors include Jeff Lindberg, professor of music, Adam Ewing, assistant professor of music and Laura Neill, advisor in the Musical Theatre Pathway and Executive Director of Ohio Light Opera. Per Wooster’s website, this pathway aims to give students an opportunity to improve their stage experience and learn more about the world of performance, even if they are non-theatre and dance majors.

In addition to this pathway, there will be an Opera and Lyric theatre workshop April 25, at 7 p.m. Ewing is co-hosting the night with multiple student performances. This experiential workshop aims to inform and share performances with students as well as give a sneak peek into what the musical theatre pathway could look like, focusing on topics related to Broadway and film noir Hollywood.

If you have additional questions about the pathway, feel free to reach out to any of the professors listed above.