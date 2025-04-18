Julia Garrison

News Editor

A power outage that began around 7 a.m. on Monday, April 14 caused major setbacks to the College’s everyday operations. While a reason was never publicly disclosed by the College or AEP Ohio, some speculate that the outage was caused by a truck colliding with a pole holding power lines on Bowman Avenue.

The first of several Wooster safety alerts hit community members’ inboxes around 8 a.m., noting that the power was out not only on campus, but also in “the surrounding community.” Classes were canceled during the morning and a follow-up was slated for the restoration of power. Employees were also advised to work from home. Another safety alert noted that Lowry remained open for morning meals during the outage.

Around noon, when power still had not been restored, another safety alert notified students and employees that classes were canceled for the remainder of the day. Lowry remained open for meals but Old Main and Knowlton were closed for the day.

Power was restored around 1:00 p.m., and shortly thereafter the C-Store reopened. All practices or extracurriculars could be organized on a case-by-case basis, and the alert advised individuals to follow up with their points of contact for any events.

Classes and events resumed as scheduled the following day, but some deadlines –– including the I.S. Symposium submission form –– were extended in light of the outage.