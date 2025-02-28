My senior roommate has been in a terrible mood the past two weeks because she is trying to finish her I.S. before spring break, and still has twenty pages to go. I need advice on how to support her during crunch time.

– Scared of my Senior

Dear Scared of my Senior,

Over the next few weeks, your roommate might need some space to feel her emotions. If you see her crying, hyperventilating or staring dead-eyed at her computer, please let her emote without interruption. She is most likely barely keeping her head above water and may not have the ability to process your support. To help her out, you can leave energy drinks and food in the fridge for her to eat after her late-night study sessions. Pick up your dirty clothes off the floor and do not leave your Reuzzi boxes on your desk unreturned — anything could make her snap. Don’t fear! Your roommate will return to normal after she turns in her I.S. This stressful period is only temporary. Good luck, and I hope you both enjoy I.S. Monday!