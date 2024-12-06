Ollie Bream

Contributing Writer

I wish to lament the installation of bright white lights throughout our campus last semester, replacing the warm, amber-toned lighting that once bathed our walkways at night with a gentle glow. While I want to emphasize my understanding of the supposed “safety” — as one YikYak-er posted — these lights bring to campus, I cannot help but feel that this shift has dramatically altered the atmosphere of The College of Wooster in a way that diminishes its charm and sense of comfort.

My own evening walks were enhanced by the soft warmth and serene environment created by the previous lights. I can recall numerous walks from all of my years at Wooster, walking beneath their glow… the golden hues wrapping the campus in a familiar embrace. Even in the coldest winter months, I remember walking to the library late at night and feeling comforted by their warmth.

The new lights, though undeniably bright, have turned outdoor spaces on campus into places that are less inviting. I no longer want to stroll or linger outside talking with friends in front of Kauke or Ebert. Their stark, cold light illuminates the sidewalks with a clinical air, casting harsh shadows and leaving spots in my eyes. I feel about as safe as I would in an operating room (brain surgery outside of Williams anyone?), but I can’t help but miss the cozy warmth that used to fill the College campus after dark.

While I’m sure there is a reason for the change, I cannot help but wonder, if perhaps, there was a warmer lighting option… one that doesn’t sacrifice the aesthetic of our small Midwestern college campus and adds to the appeal of outdoor spaces at night. Shouldn’t a campus such as ours, a place for learning and reflection, also provide us with a sense of warmth and comfort, especially after the sun goes down?