Bennett Snelsire

Contributing Writer

This past Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m., The Underground (UG) opened its doors to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The event welcomed all students and offered live music, cupcakes and drinks. Alcohol was available to those 21 years and older, while younger patrons could indulge in non-alcoholic beverages.

In addition to the food and music, there were also the UG’s regular activities, which included pool, table tennis and karaoke, along with popcorn and other foods.

In its 50 years of existence, the UG has gone through many transformations. While The UG has hosted more karaoke events in recent years, the student-run space has been constantly changing since its opening.

“It’s been wonderful to see how The Underground has evolved from my days as a student,” said Sarah Toby, assistant director of student engagement. “From lively parties to more laid-back events like trivia, there has been a distinct transformation with the space over the years.”

Prior to the establishment of the UG in 1976, the space went by multiple names, including The Cage and Ichabod’s. As a student-run space, its popularity has fluctuated from spirited dance parties in the ’80s and ’90s to the more casual events hosted in the 2000s.

During this time, there have been other student spaces rivaling the UG, namely The Shack, which existed near Westminster Cottage until 2014.

However, in the past few years, the popularity of the UG has decreased. Many of the current attendance issues can be attributed to the pandemic, which forced the Underground to shut down for more than two years. Since their reopening, they have seen a steady growth in attendance, as reported by both workers and attendees.

“I’ve barely even worked at the UG for a year, but the impact I’ve seen it have on campus is remarkable,” said Marissa Forster ’27. “Its rich history is just one of a kind as the memories that students make there every weekend.”

While many of these issues are still prevalent, The UG offers a space with activities that are unavailable elsewhere.

“The Underground has been one of my favorite places on campus,” Marco Conti ’28 said. “Hanging out and playing pool with friends is something that I enjoyed when abroad, and being able to find a space where I can do that in Wooster has been great.”

As The Underground celebrates its past and looks to the future, it hopes to reclaim a spot as a key gathering place for students. “It’s been wonderful to come and celebrate the long history of the Underground,” Kalli Pierce ’28 said. “I’ve had a great time at karaoke and trivia events here, and I hope that other students can continue to enjoy the space for the next 50 years.”

For more information on UG events and celebrations, visit the POT.