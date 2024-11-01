Amanda Laumakis

Contributing Writer

President Anne McCall ceremonially unveiled The Piper, the campus’ newest sculpture, on Saturday, Oct. 19 as a part of Homecoming Weekend –– the event formerly known as Black and Gold Weekend. Alumnus donor Wayne Randolph ’69 and his wife, Wendy Randolph, were also present at the unveiling, along with various Wooster alumni.

While The Piper, which depicts a traditional Wooster bagpiper, was installed on campus between Lowry Student Center and the Scot Center at the beginning of the semester, McCall used Homecoming Weekend as an opportunity to officially introduce the sculpture to the campus community.

Steve Crawford, assistant vice president of Alumni and Family Engagement, began the ceremony by welcoming alumni back to campus for Homecoming Weekend.

​“This weekend is all about celebrating The College of Wooster community and the traditions that have shaped us,” Crawford said. He then introduced McCall, who thanked Randolph for his donation of The Piper.

“[The Piper] is a sculpture that beautifully symbolizes the traditions, pride and sense of community that define The College of Wooster,” McCall said during her speech. She acknowledged the importance of Wooster’s traditions and emphasized that the sculpture “embodies one of our most distinctive traditions that has been a special part of our campus life for generations of Fighting Scots.” McCall said that The Piper will serve as a physical reminder to students of the education they receive and the connections they build at Wooster.

McCall spoke about The Piper’s creation, which was an intricate process that took four years to fully complete, a similar length to the “time of our students’ journey on our campus.”

While discussing both The Piper’s creation and a Wooster education, McCall said that through this ceremony, The Piper has been dedicated as “a lasting symbol of Wooster’s traditions and strength.” Randolph was then invited to address the audience.

In his speech, Randolph expressed his desire to give something back to the College due to his appreciation for the skills and connections he gained while at Wooster. He encouraged current students to “grasp fiercely [onto] every opportunity at Wooster.”

Randolph shared a few of the goals he had in mind when creating The Piper. First and foremost, he wants The Piper to be a place where students will gather around, saying “it’s hoped that athletes will touch it for good luck.” Randolph asked the Wooster community to take good care of The Piper, which he intends to be a “lasting reminder of the enduring Wooster spirit.”

After the speeches came to an end, McCall and Randolph cut a tartan rope in front of the assembled crowd, signifying the official unveiling of the sculpture. The dedication ceremony fittingly concluded with a brief performance by the Scot Pipe Band.