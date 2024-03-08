By Bri Becerra

Features Editor

Can you introduce yourself?

I’m Elizabeth Kotora, I’m a junior. I am a French and education double major and an English and music double minor.

What are you involved with on campus?

I am a part of the Scot Marching Band, Scot Symphonic Band, Wooster Symphony Orchestra, Wooster Singers and I’m the president of Epsilon Kappa Omicron.

How long have you been in marching band?

This was my seventh year in marching band although I’ve been playing percussion for about 10 years now.

Why did you decide to try out to become a drum major?

“Why not try out?” was kind of my question to myself. I thought I might as well; I’ve always loved music and I originally thought I wanted to come here for a music degree. It’s always been in my blood and something that I’ve loved. It was just another step leadership position-wise that I thought I was ready to take.

Do you have a favorite marching band memory?

This past year has been a blast working with Anna [the other drum major]. She’s fantastic. We always just have a bunch of fun together. There was this one moment where the rest of the band was practicing, and Anna and I were practicing conducting, and we were giggling the whole time because we kept making jokes. I love her, so that’s probably one of my favorite memories.

Do you plan to incorporate music in your future career?

For sure. As a future educator and a French major, I think music is so important, especially French music and the Francophone world of music. I’m definitely planning on incorporating music in my classroom with artists that are from France, from the northern region of Africa, Belgium — many places speak French. I’d like to incorporate all of that to give my students a sense of culture.

If you could be any animal, what would you be and why?

Probably a monkey. They’re kind of fast and they have a tail, and I think that’s kind of cool.