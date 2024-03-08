By Anakha Shah

Contributing Writer

On Leap Day, Thursday, Feb. 29, Don’t Throw Shoes (DTS), Wooster’s improv comedy troupe, held an Open Mic Night in a collaboration with Common Grounds. Students crowded throughout Gable House, eagerly awaiting the start of the show. In preparation, attendees enjoyed drinks and board games as they mingled around the cozy environment of Common Grounds.

The excitement was palpable as the show was introduced. Cheers erupted as Anna Whiting ’26, Common Grounds’ secretary, told the audience to sit tight. Whiting praised DTS and the idea of an open mic night at Common Grounds. “We love Shoes, they’re amazing,” Whiting said. “I love listening to everyone’s sets. We had the idea [for an open mic night] last semester but it didn’t work out, so we were glad to be able to do it this semester.”

The casual environment of Common Grounds allowed for audience members to enjoy the show while unwinding from a long week. As usual, Common Grounds offered a “drink of the night” for students to enjoy as they piled onto couches, chairs and around tables. Even before the shows started, the audience created a welcoming and encouraging environment for the performers.

The show opened with a set by Morgan Hunter ’25, who looped several amusing stories back to the idea of being “the best dressed guy at a nudist beach.” The following sets included rapid-fire stories about high school theater, stories of terrorizing classmates as an eight year old and the various niche shows of Animal Planet.

Performers utilized their 15 minutes in a variety of ways that kept the audience hooked throughout the evening. Even the majors and interests of each performer varied; from biology to English majors, students were united by an interest in comedy. Whether audience members were new or recurring, the comedians had something for everyone.

Common Grounds’ tight-knit atmosphere allowed for interaction from the entire audience. Cheers and laughs were a constant background during the show. Stories and jokes shared by each performer entertained many in the audience. Often, bits prompted a quick back and forth between audience members and performers. Each bit kept the audience on their toes, remaining riveted until the end. After the show, the audience and performers slowly made their way out, discussing the show and congratulating those who had performed.

“Open Mic Nights are something that DTS likes to do; we’ve had a long tradition of doing them,” said Hunter after the show. “My freshman year, we started building a relationship with Common Grounds and we’ve been very proud to host events here for the past three years now. We love being here and it’s a very nice cozy alternative to other places on campus.”

Victoria Finizio ’27, a first time DTS attendee, shared that “The show was super enjoyable, and the Common Grounds had the perfect atmosphere for it! Everyone gave a wonderful performance.”

Some people who had been to multiple DTS shows found that the event at Common Grounds was a fun new experience. “I felt like there was more audience engagement and it felt more like we were a group of friends talking,” said attendee Afton Camlin ’27.

Like past DTS shows, the event was well-enjoyed, and Common Grounds provided the perfect environment for comedy enthusiasts to interact with student comedians.

Find more information about DTS and upcoming shows at their Instagram @dont.throwshoes!