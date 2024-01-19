Camille Mallett ’13

When I conceptualize what it means to reframe justice, one word comes to mind: activism. Activism on behalf of marginalized communities starts with you. Change starts with you. Martin Luther King Jr. was a catalyst for change. There is power in engagement with others fighting for the same thing as you. It is our responsibility to foster an environment that is inclusive to all.

We must acknowledge the travesties taking place and make the conscious effort to eradicate them. This means calling attention to white privilege, calling attention to biases and calling attention to perpetrated microaggressions. There’s healing in acknowledgement. This is a daily responsibility…the bare minimum. May we be mindful in our pursuit to create space for acknowledgment. Only then can we truly be effective in our efforts to reframe justice and advance activism.