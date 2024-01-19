Julia Garrison

News Editor

As Wooster gears up for the new year, some new members of administration have been announced in the departments of marketing and communications and athletics. The campus community also awaits a decision about a permanent director of campus safety and security, after panelists visited the College and shared their experiences during a week in October, as reported by Doug Slovenkay ’27.

Alexa Konstantinos was announced as the vice president for marketing and communications in a press release from the College on Dec. 12. In this position, Konstantinos will work directly with the president’s office for more official press releases and College representation.

Konstantinos fills the position formerly held by Melissa Anderson, who now works in the same position at Albion College under former Interim President Wayne Webster. During Anderson’s tenure, the College underwent an extensive rebranding in not only logo style, but also mascot — with the change from Scottish Highlander to Scottie Dog being the most prominent feature of her last year with the College.

Konstantinos comes to Wooster with a history in marketing and communications for online healthcare company CoverMyMeds and scientific research organization Battelle.

Wooster also named Lynn Holleran as the new director of athletics and physical education on Jan. 3 in another press release. Holleran comes to Wooster with experience at Division I institutions including Penn State University, University of Minnesota, Boston College and Northwestern University.