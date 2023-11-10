Willow Thomas, Julia Garrison, Gianna Hayes

Voice Staff

For the first time since 2020, The Moth returned to Wooster, hosted by The Goliard with music from WOO 91. Tireless work from The Goliard’s four-member executive board has revitalized the creative organization composed of campus artists of all varieties.

On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 2, 15 readers and a lively crowd packed the main room of Kauke Hall’s dimly lit Old Main Cafe. Gathered at tables and chairs usually occupied by customers of Boo Bears Brew, attendees listened aptly as readers shared a mix of poetry and prose, both original works and existing literature. WOO 91 offered pre- and post-show music, including mellow fall tracks to match the atmosphere of the cool, autumn evening. The readers stood in a corner of the room to share the work of their choice, with all eyes and ears of excited attendees on them.

Trigger warnings were offered for sensitive topics, and all readings were screened by Goliard staff beforehand to ensure no insensitive or uncomfortable content would be shared by the readers.

The event planner for The Goliard, Margo Brown ’26, was especially excited to celebrate the return of The Moth. “It opened doors that were closed by COVID. It was an ability for students who have not been able to present their artwork to do so.”

Two professors from the English department who were scheduled to attend and share a favorite piece were unfortunately unable to, but have excitedly committed to attending the next event.

Emcee for the night and secretary of the Goliard Emma Anderson ’26 echoed Brown’s excitement surrounding The Moth. “We are so thankful to all of our readers and those who came out to support their loved ones or just take part in a night of sharing art,” she said. “We hope to see even more faces at the next Moth.”

Some students shared their own original works, and some opted to read out poetry or prose from another author. Gus Thomas ’24 shared a collection of sonnets by James Agee, Gabriel McCreath ’25 shared his own work and Colin Curnow, ’24 read a short story from Argentinian author Julio Cortázar “The Continuity of Parks.”

Felipe Jarrin ’24, who attended the event, reflected on the positive atmosphere: “It was amazing to see just how creative our community can be. I think we need more spaces like that where students can share their art and express themselves.”As for what comes next, plans are in the works for another Moth performance in the spring semester. The Goliard will also continue to host a number of themed Covers events throughout the year, including November’s Covers theme: The Name Game. Fans should also keep an eye out for The Goliard’s partnership with SGI when they host Queer Covers this spring. Numerous other events hosted by The Goliard are scheduled for the coming semester, in addition to the annual publication of the literary zine —Similarly named The Goliard, students can submit art, poetry and music on a rolling deadline to be published in the spring. Follow @goliard.lit.mag on Instagram to stay up to date on all their events or to find out about their meeting times.