Julia Garrison
News Editor
Scot Council met for their general assembly meeting on Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the CDI Lounge in Lowry Student Center.
- Discussed funds requests for Women’s Ultimate Frisbee and finalized budget allocation feedback form
- Discussed the possibility of online curriculum in the summer for the Scot’s Key and topics that will be highlighted in a weekly Sway
- The outreach committee will be posting individual information about Scot Council representatives via Instagram posts, alongside updating office hours and committee meeting times.
- Camera and light maintenance are areas of concern for Campus Safety – new cameras are coming for Beall Avenue, but could take over a year to replace all cameras.
- Marjorie Shamp is working on replacing the spice rack. A microwave has been added to the dining hall. Shamp also explained to constituents in a meeting that recipes can be added to the dining hall’s repertoire.
- The racial and ethnic diversity constituents met with President McCall on Nov. 7 about student protests. At this time, there is not a public meeting for McCall to hear feedback and understand student perspectives.
- The gender and sexuality diversity constituents plan to find ways to update Wooster’s Title IX information on their website as well as bathroom signs. Alongside this, an update was shared about the renovation of Douglass – highlighting the fact that it will boast single-occupancy bathrooms, or “pod” bathrooms. They are also looking to reinstitute the Queer Student Union (QSU).
- The first generation & limited income constituents hope to reinstitute the previous First-Generation club.
- The Culture Show will take place this week on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m. in McGaw Chapel.
- Scot Council is considering forming an ad hoc committee regarding Douglass renovations including Scot Council members, Black Student Association members (BSA), previous residents and anyone who is familiar with the building.