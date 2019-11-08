Cross country competes in conference championship

Ian Ricoy

Sports Editor

Both of Wooster’s cross country teams competed in the North Coast Athletic Confer- ence (NCAC) championships this past weekend at Wabash College in Carmel, Ind. Three Scots earned All-Conference honors: Isabelle Hoover ’22, Kayla Bertholf ’22 and Aedan Pettit ’20. Wooster’s women’s team did well, finishing fifth, while the men’s team finished ninth. DePauw won the men’s cross country conference title and Oberlin won the wom- en’s title. Though conference championships are over, both teams now look forward to regional competitions. “We’re confident in our training and are excited to see how well we can do in two weeks at the re- gional meet,” said Hoover.

Hoover and Bertholf both earned All-Conference honors for their top-20 placement in the women’s 6K race. Hoover placed highest out of all the Scots that day, in 10th place with an overall time of 23:01.7, which was just a minute shy of first place. She was placed on the All-Conference sec- ond team. Hoover was proud of her placement but has her sights high on future seasons, saying, “I was pretty happy with my finish, although in the coming years I aim to achieve first team All-Conference and go for that top five Bertholf came in 17th place only 16 seconds behind Hoover with a time of 23:17.8. Last year, Bertholf finished 37th at the conference championships and aimed to drastically improve this year. “My goal for this race was to get in the top 21 and the pack that I knew I needed to be with took off at a really fast pace and I wasn’t really sure if id be able to stay with them the whole race.”she said. Bertholf’s determination paid off, as she shaved almost a minute off her final time from last year and could celebrate with her teammates. “I definitely gave this race my all and it was a fun and inspiring experience to see this pay off and hear my name called and be able to be recognized in front of all of the other NCAC runners with Isabelle,” she said.