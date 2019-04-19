Wooster celebrates National Volunteer Week with WVN

Larissa Lamarca

Contributing Writer

In light of National Volunteer Week, the Wooster Volunteer Network (WVN) hosted an array of events including a service opportunity on Saturday, April 13. Every year since 1974, many communities dedicate a week to celebrate the people involved and the causes in need of support. This year Wooster hosted a Soup & Bread Dinner, an Agency Fair and a Service Saturday.

The Soup & Bread Dinner was hosted at Kittredge Wednesday April 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and helped contribute to WVN’s semester-long donation goal. The Agency Fair was held Thursday, April 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in The Alley. The WVN hosted 11 community partner organizations at this event including the Human Society and Aspire. The Service Saturday was located at Wooster Mennonite Church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for those who signed up to volunteer. This event is a monthly occurrence for the College, and this month it was hosted at the Church to help put together relief kits, soup kits and quilts. Rie Matsuzaki ’19 shared that the week is focused on realizing how helping others can help you. “It’s a well-known concept in psychology that you do good, feel good.” said Matsuzaki.

Every year the National Volunteer Week changes and improves. Over time, the campus has been able to make better connections by providing opportunities for students and community members. It is a week dedicated to recognizing the many forms in which one can help provide to the community and give back for what it has given to oneself. WVN president Oriana Freeman ’19 said, “Here in Wooster, we are surrounded — and often separated from — a unique city to whom we can provide a great service during our four years here as students.”

The week as a whole is important in the sense that it reaches out to a wider community outside of Wooster, yet also helps strengthen the campus-to-community relationship. Matsuzaki highlighted that, “there’s a huge discrepancy between the community and campus. I think WVN helps as a bridge to connect students and community.”

National Volunteer Week therefore is a week that benefits both the campus and community. “Where there is often much tension [on campus], volunteering, especially during National Volunteer Week, provides a much-needed positive energy by offering ways for the students on campus to get more involved with their community,” said Freeman.

“I think that Wooster’s emphasis on volunteerism and service has really grown in the last few years. WVN is working with community partners to help find volunteers to fill their needs. We need to make sure that we volunter in a responsible way that prioritizes our community and local organizations,” said Abby Dean ’19, co-president of WVN.

Though this year’s National Volunteer Week has concluded, there are many more opportunities for students to volunteer.

If anyone has interest in getting involved with WVN, they can find out more information online on wvn.spaces.wooster.edu.