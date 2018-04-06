Scot Center renovations will upgrade athletic spaces

An architect’s rendering shows how Timken Gymnasium will look after both phases of renovations are completed in 2019 (Photo courtesy Doug Laditka).

Laura Haley

Chief Copy Editor

A series of renovation efforts are underway in several areas within the Scot Center, including improvements to the Timken Gymnasium, Timken Natatorium, the Armington Physical Education Center and existing locker rooms. It will also feature the creation of an all-gender locker room space.

These improvements will be completed in two phases, according to wooster.edu. Phase I, projected to conclude in Sept. 2018, has already begun with the tearing up of Timken Gymnasium’s floor and the completion of improvements to the multipurpose gymnasium commonly known as the “Hot Box.” Renovations to this multipurpose space include a sanded floor, new basketball hoops, paint, wall padding and an additional exhaust system.

The remodeling to take place within Phase I will include the installation of new high-performance flooring and improvements such as glass handrails and air conditioning. The seating improvements will entail 636 chair-back seats, 676 bleacher seats and 21 wheelchair-accessible spaces.

Although the new chair-back seating will cause a slight contraction to the maximum occupancy, the new improvements still permit the gymnasium to be one of the five largest athletic spaces among small colleges in Ohio.

“From my perspective, our space will be the premier basketball and volleyball space in [the NCAC] conference when the work is complete,” said Doug Laditka ’99, associate vice president of facilities management and development.

With the addition of a new sound system, larger scoreboards, new rims, backboards and wall matting, the Timken Gymnasium is on track for completion by the end of Aug. 2018.

The Timken Natatorium will also be acquiring many interior upgrades, most of which are intended to increase safety. These include additional components to the disinfection and filtration systems, along with a new ultraviolet sanitation system. In addition, moisture resistant tiles will be installed, the pool will be power-washed, new glass handrails will be installed and a chair-lift will be placed in the pool. Finally, the Natatorium tile and grout will be updated within the pool and pool deck, with glass railing placed in front of the bleachers.

The second phase, scheduled to take place from March 2019 to Sept. 2019, includes new renovations of the current locker rooms. The design focuses on upgrades, and will make the sizes of the men’s and women’s locker rooms more equal, increase privacy and also include the creation of an all-gender locker room space.

The five million dollar renovation of The Armington Physical Education Center is a part of a group of projects that were deemed a priority by administrators and the Board of Trustees several years ago. According to Laditka, these renovations are on track for their set completion dates.