Wooster softball hopes for successful season

Chloe Burdette

Sports Editor

As the month of March nears, all athletic teams at Wooster begin to compete against opponents across the conference in the spring season. For the Wooster Fighting Scots softball team in particular, the month of March begins the start of a long journey filled with six a.m. practices, a spring break trip to play teams across the U.S. and most importantly, the emotions that come with hard-earned wins and some heartbreaking losses. The squad reflects on their previous successful seasons, and look forward to making this upcoming season memorable and rewarding.

As a team, the Scots have been preparing in many ways for their season to officially start on March 11 against the Wisconsin Lutheran Warriors during their annual Florida spring break trip. Torrey Totman ’21 has been using the offseason as a way to improve her game. “During this offseason, we have been practicing six days a week,” Totman explained. “A week usually consists of four team practices that last two hours. During these team practices, we either break up into infield, outfield and pitcher/catchers, or go through situations and drills as a whole team. On the other two days of the week, we have six a.m. workouts. These workouts consist of sprint work and lifting.” Totman further explains that she has been able to work on her offense, as the team has individual practices for each player to improve one-on-one with their coaches.

Fellow teammate Alexis Bauer ’21 thinks of the offseason as a way for the team to not only improve their physical game, but to also improve teamwork and chemistry on and off the field. “Our program has been dedicating not only time, but also all of our energy to outwork the competition in all aspects. We aim to be the fastest, strongest, smartest team in our conference and work hard to achieve that goal every day,” Bauer stated. “Bringing in eight first-years along with having so many veterans in our current program now leaves me excited with anticipation to see how our different styles of playing will come together as one effort.” Bauer also commented on what the team can work on in order to become a stronger force. “Our program faces the same challenges that any program of any sport comes upon. Implementing our first years’ style of playing with our own and finding the right tempo to support our new pitchers seems to be our biggest challenge. We have to work our new talent in with our old experience and once this successfully occurs, our program will be ready to compete with other top programs,” she said.

In terms of competition for the Scots, the Wittenberg Tigers seems to be the ultimate team to beat out this season. “Not only are they Wooster’s rival, but they were ranked number one last year. It was our last game last year and we fought hard to beat them but ended up losing both games,” Totman said. “It would be great to come back this year and be able to fight like we did last year and be able to beat them. Another thing is that last year we played them at the end of the season so we were exhausted and beat up, but this year they are one of our first conference games. This will hopefully have a positive impact on our performance.”

Totman also added, “Coach Rumph has been saying this to us for a while: if the little things go right, then everything will run smoothly. This goes for things inside and outside of softball. For example: hustling all the time, better communication, routine plays and having a positive attitude. Once we improve on these skills, greater things will come,” Totman explained.

Chelsea Copley ’19 agreed, stating that Wittenberg is always tough to beat. “We play in a very strong conference, with Wittenberg being who we strive to beat every year,” she said. But Copley stated that the opponents they play in Florida always prepare them for conference play. “We play a tough schedule in Florida over spring break. Last year, we played ranked teams down south that were really tough,” she said.

To the group, the season means more than just wins and losses. Some players would even consider the team as a home away from home. “Wooster softball means family. We are all so close . . . I am with my teammates all the time, during and outside of softball. It is more than just a sport to me; it has provided me with forever friends, memories that I will never forget and other skills that I can take into life,” Totman stated.

She is also grateful for Wooster softball for helping her become more confident in herself. “Coach Rumph and Coach Moore have shaped me into becoming a better learner and a better leader in the outfield, and they also taught me how to trust myself and be more confident in my abilities. Wooster softball means everything to me,” Totman said.

Bauer thanked Wooster softball for being a support system. “Wooster softball means being able to be supported through any hardship, whether it be a tough exam week or even beyond college into life. Our program represents a new place to call home, one that we can never truly lose,” Bauer said.

As the lone senior on the team, Copley looks to the 2019 season as one of the most successful to date. “I am beyond excited to continue contributing to the team, and ultimately want to make it to and win the conference tournament. Above all else, I look forward to enjoying my last year as an athlete playing the game I’ve loved since I was a little girl,” Copley noted.

After four years on the team, Copley believes Wooster softball is bigger than just a game. “Being a member of the Wooster softball team means being a part of something so much bigger than myself. I get to be around some of the best people I know day in and day out, make memories off the field and fiercely compete as a unit on the field. This team has tons of potential and I am excited to see it all come together this season,” Copley said.

The College of Wooster Fighting Scots softball team will start their season in Winter Haven, Fl. for their spring break trip, but have their first home game on March 31 against the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets at Galpin Park.

(Photo courtesy Morgan Bailey)