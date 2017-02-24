Men’s tennis splits double header against Capital and Tiffin

Emma Woods

Contributing Writer

The men’s tennis team had a busy Sunday, playing two matches, first against Capital University at 8 a.m. and then against Division II opponent Tiffin University later on in the afternoon.

The Scots had no problem against Capital, sweeping their opponents, 9-0. Despite the chilly morning, coach Zachary Hasenyager said the men started out both doubles and singles with high energy levels. “We were able to control the matches and [Capital] never really got a chance to settle in or get their rhythm”.

Jack Buchan ’17 and Davis Elkins ’17 had an impressive doubles match, winning 8-1. The win has the duo closing in on the all time doubles wins record for Wooster.

The other doubles teams faired equally well. Titus Bera ’18 and Jesse DeWitt ’17 won handily 8-1, and Andrew Long ’18 and Nathan Deveroux ’20 won 8-3.

The men continued the success through singles. Nearly all the players won in two sets, making quick work of the Captial competition.

The afternoon brought warm weather and a far more formidable opponent in Tiffin University, a Division II school with multiple scholarship tennis players.

The Scots turned up the intensity, fighting for every point in both doubles and singles but eventually falling to their opponent 8-1. Buchan and Elkins continued to show cohesion and focus playing first doubles, but Tiffin was able to pull ahead, winning the match by 8-6. Titus Bera ’18 and Jesse DeWitt ’17 also lost 8-3 but showed concentration and maturity throughout the match.

The Scots fared slightly better in singles. Buchan rallied during his second set but ended the day with a loss. Bera stayed composed and determined, keeping it close and challenging his opponent on every point. Although the win eluded him, he and the team stayed positive, offering each other encouragement throughout the day.

Elkins holds the only victory for the Scots against Tiffin. Playing third singles, he came from behind in an impressive comeback, finishing the day for Wooster with an impressive tie-breaker win. “I knew my opponent was going to be tough so I really had to focus on capitalizing on the big points and being patient within each point by playing that extra ball,” said Elkins of his success. “Fortunately after catching a few breaks I was able to use my game plan to my advantage and pull out a victory.”

Expressing pride in his team, coach Hasenyager said, “I was most pleased to see our resiliency. While we weren’t able to win many matches, we fought back and made them earn it.”

Men’s tennis has a double header this Saturday at DePauw University and with Centre College. Both teams have had a good start to their season so it will be a demanding day for the Scots.

“Our experience so far will help us compete well against [DePauw and Centre] and hopefully we will come out with some wins,” said Bera. “I strongly believe this team is growing and it is still early in the season. I’m excited to see what we have in store for us the rest of the season.”

The Scots are currently 4-4 on the season.