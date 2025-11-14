Samantha Harris

Contributing Writer

I never expected to go to college at all, let alone attend a private institution like The College of Wooster. I grew up low-income and I am a proud first-generation student, so much so that I serve as the First-Generation and Limited-Income (FGLI) Representative on Scot Council. However, the pride I have in being FGLI often feels unwelcomed and unrecognized here.

The College prides itself on its inclusivity, in particular, on the number of Pell Grant recipients it admits, and on how diverse its student population appears to be on paper. In reality, there are few meaningful support systems for students who struggle financially. Yes, the Financial Aid Office holds training, and the staff is often kind, but beyond being told to “apply to scholarships” or borrow a loaner laptop, the institutional support stops, leaving the rest of the burden on us.

Now, as a senior, like many of us, I carry student debt. That’s normal for students from lower and middle-income backgrounds. But recently, we were sent a graduation information email, and hidden within it was a new fee, mentioned in just one line: “You will be assessed a graduation fee in the spring semester based on expected graduation in 2026.”

I only noticed it because I read every email carefully, and it would have been easy to glance over. Many of my senior friends, when I mentioned my concern, missed it entirely. When I told them, even my friends from wealthy backgrounds were shocked. I was told the fee would be “around $100.” Even if that sounds small to some, it’s still an additional, new financial burden piled on top of already overwhelming costs at an already expensive institution. I am aware that this is a common fee in many colleges and institutions, but the concern is that it is a hidden fee in a long email, not knowing what it truly covers, and that we already pay around $80k a year to be here, unlike a majority of schools who do have this fee. This has not been a fee in the past and shouldn’t be changed now unless there are going to be drastic changes to commencement. Moreover, these aren’t the only fees that have been changed. Now we are also hearing that there is no waiver for winter housing for those who cannot afford to pay and cannot go home.

Every year we cry over FAFSA forms, watching our housing and meal plans increase while financial aid barely shifts. It’s unnecessary and unacceptable to add more fees, especially ones quietly slipped in, and accepting less exceptions and waivers pushes struggling students even deeper into stress and insecurity. It is unnecessary and unacceptable.