Combating imposter syndrome

Imposter syndrome is the idea that you’ve only succeeded due to luck and not because of your talent or qualifications. It has been discovered that 70 percent of people have experienced these feelings at their workplace or in their academic environment. If you feel like this describes you, you are not alone. I want to tell you that it is real and there is an increasing number of people who show symptoms related to this syndrome. Imposter syndrome was first discovered in the 1970s and refers to the phenomenon among high achievers who are unable to internalize and accept their success. They often attribute their accomplishments to luck rather than to ability and fear that others will eventually unmask them as a fraud.

None of the past research has been able to pinpoint which factors cause imposter syndrome. However, according to the American Psychological Association, there is a correlation between the risk of future fraudulent feelings and growing up in a family that placed a big emphasis on achievement or listening to parents either over-praising or criticizing. On top of that, when societal pressure for achievement is added, it exacerbates the tendency to base self-worth on achievement.

Not surprisingly, the imposter phenomenon and perfectionism often go hand in hand. So-called imposters think every task they tackle has to be done perfectly, and they rarely ask for help. Therefore, these people end up procrastinating, putting off assignments out of fear that they won’t be able to complete them to the high standards they hold for themselves. Or, they may over-prepare, spending much more time on a task than is necessary. Therefore, it is very likely that people with imposter feelings go through mental torture under such a great pressure to finish projects perfectly. However, when they succeed, they begin to think that anxiety and effort paid off.

Past research has found that some minority groups may be especially susceptible. A 2013 study at the University of Texas at Austin surveyed ethnic-minority college students and found that Asian-Americans were more likely than African-Americans or Latino-Americans to experience imposter feelings. However, being different from the majority of peers — whether by race, gender, sexual orientation or some other characteristics -— could also be a contributing factor. According to individuals who have gone through imposter syndrome and also dealt with it successfully, having a supportive network with faculty and students can make a significant difference. Having those people who can help with recognizing that imposter feelings are both normal and irrational could make your journey with imposter syndrome easier.

As we all have those moments of self-doubt and sometimes end up attributing our achievements and successes to simple chance, having temporary moments of self-doubt or not fully approving your own capacities could be fine. However, if you constantly feel like an imposter or live under the fear of anyone finding out that you are not capable enough, I highly recommend seeking out supportive conversation with friends, advisors and professors. Moreover, assessing strengths and weaknesses in academics or other aspects of life — with someone who can provide objective and constructive perspectives — could also give you a clear and accurate representation of which areas you are doing well in or which areas you need more work in to achieve gradual improvement.

Overall, no matter how often or how strongly you feel like an imposter, you are not alone and we all have been there at least once. Don’t hesitate to have honest conversations with people. You will be surprised to see how common and also how combatable it is.

