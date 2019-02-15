Friends and family celebrate Wooster basketball seniors

Matt Olszewski

Sports Editor

The College of Wooster men’s and women’s basketball teams both held their Senior Nights this past Saturday, Feb. 9 playing against Wittenberg University. Although both the men’s and women’s teams lost, it was still a very important night for the seniors who have had successful careers at Wooster. During Senior Night, each senior is announced and each one of them walks onto the court with their parents for a picture-op as their achievements are announced to the crowd.

On the women’s side, Kyle Croxton ’19, Anna Gibbs ’19 and Bri Brown-Richardson ’19 are in the midst of their last season as Fighting Scots. “I felt like both my hard work and determination here at Wooster were appreciated and acknowledged,” Croxton shared. “My favorite thing about Senior Night was getting to spend time with my team and family afterwards at the recognition dinner.” Croxton also described the environment during this special game. “The environment before the game was very positive and energetic. During the game the energy started strong but once we started losing, the energy wasn’t there anymore,” she said. She was also asked to reflect on her time on the basketball team. “Wooster basketball has made me feel confident in who I am and to never give up. It has meant a lot to me to be a part of such a special program with special people,” said Croxton. Lastly, she remarked on what she and her teammates look forward to throughout the rest of the season. “We are looking forward to playing together and ending the season strong on a high note,” she said. Although the team has not gotten many of the results they wanted this season, they continue to enjoy playing together and learning from one another and their coaches.

As for the men’s basketball team, four seniors were honored: Eric Bulic ’19, Trey Miller ’19, Reece Dupler ’19 and Blake Blair ’19. When asked about what it has meant to Miller to be a part of Wooster basketball, he remarked on how valued he has felt. “It is a great privilege to be a part of such a great and well-known program, but it is an honor to be a part of this team and everything that it represents,” he said.

Miller also was asked about what the team learned most from their loss this past weekend to a very talented Wittenberg team. “No matter how good we are or what the other team’s record is, we are always going to get their best shot. Teams are always going to play their best game against us, so we have to be ready to handle anything and everything they throw at us and respond accordingly,” Miller said. Affirming how competitive the game was, Dupler talked about the environment during the game. “The environment was awesome. The crowd made it a lot of fun to play out there,” he said.

Bulic then remarked on what he and the team are excited about for the rest of the season. “We look forward to having two great practices in prep for Oberlin and getting a win on Wednesday, allowing us to secure home court for the NCAC tournament,” he said. He also talked about his favorite memory as a part of Wooster men’s basketball, the trips they take together every season. “[During those trips] I have made so many great bounds and memories with amazing players, fans and coaches and I will never forget these for the rest of my life,” Bulic said.

Miller talked about the feeling of closeness with his teammates as being his favorite thing about Wooster men’s basketball. “We are a tightly knit group of individuals who have the same goal in mind. We all make each other better players but more importantly, better people,” he said.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams look to get back on track in their next game. The women’s team will take on DePauw University in Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 16. The men take on DePauw — also away — at 3 p.m. that same day.

(Photo from Wooster Athletics)